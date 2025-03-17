Who is Law & Order fame Sam Rockwell dating? Everything you need to know

Familiar to many from Law & Order fame, Sam Rockwell is dating Leslie Bibb. Sam Rockwell has enjoyed a brilliant acting career over the years, boasting one of the most diverse filmographies, including Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Vice, and Jojo Rabbit, along with successful television roles.

Early in his career, Rockwell guest-starred in Law & Order as two different characters: Randy Borland in Intolerance, a season 2 episode, and Officer Charlie Weddeker in Manhood, a Law & Order season 3 episode. He has received notable acclaim for his performances in those roles.

Rockwell's partner, Leslie Bibb, is a talented actress and former model who has made a name for herself in television and film. Best known for her portrayals in Popular, Iron Man, and Iron Man 2, she is a versatile performer across multiple genres.

About Law & Order fame Sam Rockwell's partner

Leslie Bibb was born on November 17, 1974, in Bismarck, North Dakota, and grew up in Nelson County, Virginia. She began modeling after winning a nationwide search conducted by The Oprah Winfrey Show and Elite Model Management in 1990. This opportunity allowed her to secure modeling gigs in New York City and Japan and eventually pursue an acting career.

Her acting career started in the late '90s with guest roles. She gained recognition as Brooke McQueen in Popular (1999–2001), earning a Teen Choice Award for television choice actress. She starred in Private Parts (1997) and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) and portrayed Christine Everhart in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Iron Man (2008) and Iron Man 2 (2010).

Relationship with Sam Rockwell

Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell first met in 2007 at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles when Rockwell was filming Frost/Nixon. Since then, they have maintained a low-key yet long-lasting relationship, frequently attending industry events and supporting each other's careers.

Despite being together for many years, the couple has neither married nor had children, a topic they have openly discussed in interviews. Their professional collaborations include appearing in Iron Man 2 (2010), in which Bibb reprised her role as journalist Christine Everhart, and Rockwell portrayed Justin Hammer. They also appeared in the movie Don Verdean (2015).

Public and professional exposure

They have managed to keep their private lives mostly off-limits to the public eye. Rockwell told the US Weekly in 2018 that they adhere to the two- to three-week rule, ensuring that neither is away from the other for long due to work commitments.

“We have a two to three week rule and then we see each other,” he said. “You get too independent if it’s four weeks, five weeks,” Rockwell said.

At the SAGs in 2018, the couple told reporter Giuliana Rancic their secrets for a healthy relationship. While Law & Order star Rockwell said "communication," Bibb said “good s*x,” as per E!.

Bibb remains active in film and television, with notable appearances in The White Lotus and a Netflix series called Jupiter's Legacy (2021). The couple maintains public interest due to her career and her long-standing relationship with Rockwell.

Catch the latest episode of Law & Order streaming on Peacock.

