Mayor of Kingstown season 3 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

By Praveen Kumar
Modified Jun 01, 2024 18:59 GMT
Mayor of Kingstown season 3 complete release schedule (Image via Paramount+)
Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon’s much-loved crime thriller is back in action as Jeremy Renner is set to reprise his role as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown season 3. The series was renewed by Paramount+ on September 6, 2023, and it didn’t take much time to go under production as filming began on January 10, 2024, in Pittsburg, California.

One of the significant challenges for the series’ renewal was Renner’s health. The actor suffered a snowplow accident in January 2023, resulting in 30 broken bones. Nevertheless, like the characters he often plays, Renner made an uplifting comeback which restored enthusiasm among fans who are relieved to see him reprise Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown season 3.

How many episodes are there in Mayor of Kingstown season 3?

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 will be released on June 2, 2024. Similar to the first two installments, the third season will also be running for ten episodes from June 2 to August 4, 2024, with each episode dropping on Paramount+ at 3:00 am ET, every Sunday. On Showtime’s network, the latest episodes will air the next day at 9:00 pm ET.

The runtime is expected to be 34 to 66 minutes. Below is the complete release schedule for season 3:

Episodes

Titles

Release dates

Episode 1

Soldier’s Heart

Sunday, June 2, 2024

Episode 2

Guts

Sunday, June 9, 2024

Episode 3

TBA

Sunday, June 16, 2024

Episode 4

TBA

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Episode 5

TBA

Sunday, June 30, 2024

Episode 6

TBA

Sunday, July 7, 2024

Episode 7

TBA

Sunday, July 14, 2024

Episode 8

TBA

Sunday, July 21, 2024

Episode 9

TBA

Sunday, July 28, 2024

Episode 10

TBA

Sunday, August 4, 2024

All cast in Mayor of Kingstown season 3

All major and recurring cast in the third season will be reprising their respective roles, excluding Dianne West who played Miriam McLusly the matriarch of the McLusky family. Below is the complete list of cast and characters in season 3:

  • Jeremy Renner as Michael "Mike" McLusky
  • Hugh Dillon as Ian Ferguson
  • Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin "Bunny" Washington
  • Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky
  • Emma Laird as Iris
  • Derek Webster as Stevie
  • Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert Sawyer
  • Rob Kirkland as Captain Walter
  • Natasha Marc as Cherry
  • Gratiela Brancusi as Tatiana
  • Necar Zadegan as Evelyn Foley
  • Nishi Munshi Tracy

New cast and their characters:

  • Richard Brake Merle Callahan
  • Denny Love Kevin Jackson
  • Paula Malcomson Anna Fletcher
  • Nichole Galicia as Rebecca

Where to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 3?

For the U.S. audience, Mayor of Kingstown season 3 and both the previous installments will be available on Paramount+.

Additionally, now that Paramount+ has become the new streaming home for Showtime, the series will also be aired on the network. Since neither the streaming platform nor the network is available for audiences outside of the U.S., Amazon Prime Video is the only destination.

Plot summary

Mayor of Kingstown focuses on the McLusky family, who are well-renowned power brokers in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan.

The own’s economy depends on a large prison system where the McLuskys act as intermediaries between prisoners, the law, and various other entities. The central character is Mike McLusky, played by Jeremy Renner.

Mike’s job is to hold the town’s prison system, maintaining a delicate balance of power and order in Kingstown and peace between the inside and the outside world. Given his position, he often finds himself in morally complex and dangerous situations. Nevertheless, he uses his influence to navigate the corruption and violence that surrounds him.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Mayor of Kingstown season 3 and all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.

