Mayor of Kingstown season 3 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon’s much-loved crime thriller is back in action as Jeremy Renner is set to reprise his role as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown season 3. The series was renewed by Paramount+ on September 6, 2023, and it didn’t take much time to go under production as filming began on January 10, 2024, in Pittsburg, California.

One of the significant challenges for the series’ renewal was Renner’s health. The actor suffered a snowplow accident in January 2023, resulting in 30 broken bones. Nevertheless, like the characters he often plays, Renner made an uplifting comeback which restored enthusiasm among fans who are relieved to see him reprise Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown season 3.

How many episodes are there in Mayor of Kingstown season 3?

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 will be released on June 2, 2024. Similar to the first two installments, the third season will also be running for ten episodes from June 2 to August 4, 2024, with each episode dropping on Paramount+ at 3:00 am ET, every Sunday. On Showtime’s network, the latest episodes will air the next day at 9:00 pm ET.

The runtime is expected to be 34 to 66 minutes. Below is the complete release schedule for season 3:

Episodes Titles Release dates Episode 1 Soldier’s Heart Sunday, June 2, 2024 Episode 2 Guts Sunday, June 9, 2024 Episode 3 TBA Sunday, June 16, 2024 Episode 4 TBA Sunday, June 23, 2024 Episode 5 TBA Sunday, June 30, 2024 Episode 6 TBA Sunday, July 7, 2024 Episode 7 TBA Sunday, July 14, 2024 Episode 8 TBA Sunday, July 21, 2024 Episode 9 TBA Sunday, July 28, 2024 Episode 10 TBA Sunday, August 4, 2024

All cast in Mayor of Kingstown season 3

All major and recurring cast in the third season will be reprising their respective roles, excluding Dianne West who played Miriam McLusly the matriarch of the McLusky family. Below is the complete list of cast and characters in season 3:

Jeremy Renner as Michael "Mike" McLusky

Hugh Dillon as Ian Ferguson

Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin "Bunny" Washington

Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky

Emma Laird as Iris

Derek Webster as Stevie

Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert Sawyer

Rob Kirkland as Captain Walter

Natasha Marc as Cherry

Gratiela Brancusi as Tatiana

Necar Zadegan as Evelyn Foley

Nishi Munshi Tracy

New cast and their characters:

Richard Brake Merle Callahan

Denny Love Kevin Jackson

Paula Malcomson Anna Fletcher

Nichole Galicia as Rebecca

Where to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 3?

For the U.S. audience, Mayor of Kingstown season 3 and both the previous installments will be available on Paramount+.

Additionally, now that Paramount+ has become the new streaming home for Showtime, the series will also be aired on the network. Since neither the streaming platform nor the network is available for audiences outside of the U.S., Amazon Prime Video is the only destination.

Plot summary

Mayor of Kingstown focuses on the McLusky family, who are well-renowned power brokers in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan.

The own’s economy depends on a large prison system where the McLuskys act as intermediaries between prisoners, the law, and various other entities. The central character is Mike McLusky, played by Jeremy Renner.

Mike’s job is to hold the town’s prison system, maintaining a delicate balance of power and order in Kingstown and peace between the inside and the outside world. Given his position, he often finds himself in morally complex and dangerous situations. Nevertheless, he uses his influence to navigate the corruption and violence that surrounds him.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Mayor of Kingstown season 3 and all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.