Is Jeremy Renner recovered from his injuries? Mayor of Kingstown star shares health update

After suffering a massive injury in 2023, Jeremy Renner is out and about as the star has come out and given an update on his health. Appearing on Good Morning America on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, the Hawkeye actor gave an update about his health, saying that he is "feeling pretty great" and strong too.

Jeremy Renner suffered a traumatizing accident on New Year 2023 when a snow plow ran over the actor. Suffering massive injuries from the accident, it seemed like the actor wouldn't be returning to work anytime soon, but after spending a lot of time recovering, it looks like he is ready to get back into the action.

"I'm feeling pretty great. I'm feeling pretty strong. Starting the season this year at the beginning of the year was a little dicey, strength-wise, but by the end of it, usually you're pretty shattered energy-wise but I feel pretty strong," said Jeremy Renner on Good Morning America.

How did Jeremy Renner get injured?

On New Year's Day in 2023, the Hawkeye star was trying to move his nephew's truck when he was run over by a snow plow. While Renner was able to successfully rescue his nephew, he unfortunately ended up suffering many life-threatening injuries. He was left with blunt chest trauma, over 30 broken bones, and a major liver injury and was immediately taken to the hospital following that incident.

Receiving surgery immediately, Renner was sent back home to recover and then spent the next three months doing so. Following that, the actor was able to walk with a cane and now more than a year after the incident, he is set to release the third season of his Paramount+ show, Mayor of Kingstown. When asked about returning to set, Renner said that production on the show went "really great."

"I had to cross the threshold of like, 'do I want to tell fictional stories?' I'm worried about real life, putting a foot in front of another to walk, right? So once I crossed that... the production was really great," said Renner.

Alongside that, Jeremy Renner also confirmed on the show that he is currently writing a book that he hopes to release this year. The actor described the process as "cathartic" where he was able to unpack what it was like being in a near-death situation, and has also helped him a lot personally.

Jeremy Renner was recently cast in Knives Out 3

Aside from returning to Mayor of Kingstown, Renner will also star next in Rian Johnson's whodunit, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The film is set to be the third entry in the Knives Out franchise, and Renner will be joining castmates Cailee Spaeny, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Daniel Craig, and more.

This will be the first film that the actor will have signed on for following his snow plowing accident. Rian Johnson will be returning to write and direct the film. Plot details for the film aren't available yet, but a teaser for the film revealing its title was shared by Netflix online last week. Johnson has shared that more details will come in the future.

Wake Up Dead Man will also stream exclusively on Netflix. Fans can check out Mayor of Kingstown season 3 when it releases on June 2, 2024, on Paramount+.