Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 4 ending explained: Did Callahan plead guilty to dropping bombs throughout Kingstown?

Although Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 4 was a bit uneventful compared to the previous episodes of the season, it was undoubtedly an important one. This is because the latest episode of the show witnessed Mike move a step closer towards his goal of finding concrete evidence against the miscreants responsible for the events occurring this season.

From the first episode of the season, when a blast occurred at his mother's funeral, Jeremy Renner's Mike Mclusky had already zeroed in on two main suspects: Aryan gang leader Merle Callahan and Russian mobster Konstantin Isakov. Although he was sure of Isakov's involvement in the incidents, he wasn't too sure about Callahan's.

However, in the latest episode of the show, Mike seems to have moved a step closer to finding sufficient proof against Callahan after having several personal encounters with him in prison. If everything works right, Mike could be looking forward to a confession from Callahan concerning his involvement anytime soon.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers for Mayor of Kingstown season 3. Please read at your discretion.

Mike speaks to Callahan in prison in Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 4

After things go haywire following the bombing at Kingstown prison's parking lot, Mike reaches out to Merle Callahan in prison with Kareem's help. While Kareem is exercising in his garage, Mike interrupts him mid-routine to negotiate his meeting with Callahan. Although against the idea at first, Kareem eventually agrees to allow Mike to meet Callahan inside prison.

Mike meets Callahan in Kingstown prison under the strict supervision of police guards. He is there to get a confession from him regarding his involvement with the bombings in the town. However, he does not make that too obvious.

He meets Callahan and during their conversation, Mike insinuates that he is looking for names of people who could take responsibility for the chaos occurring in Kingstown. He even used Gunner's name as bait to give the impression that he did not suspect Callahan. Additionally, he also gave him an ultimatum to come up with a name in the next six hours.

Mike captures Macon in Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 4

Another incident that took place in Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 4 which brought the whole of Kingstown into chaos was the theft of a car from the police premises. While Kingstown was in lockdown following repeated blasts throughout the town, Macon and his friend attempted to steal a car from the parking lot after the former faced some financial difficulties.

Although they successfully carried out the theft, they soon came under the radar of the police forces who chased them throughout the town. Macon's friend was found by police personnel and taken into custody however, Macon was missing. He was later captured by Bunny's men who handed him over to Mike.

Mike questioned Macon about his involvement with the theft as well as who ordered it, thinking that his confession would lead him to the actual perpetrators. However, as revealed by Macon, he did not have any idea about whose orders he was working under.

During his conversation with Macon, Mike had the intention of getting a confession and if not, keeping him alive until he got one. However, things got too heated mid-conversation when Macon started taking jabs at Mike resulting in the latter pushing the former off a building.

Callahan and Isakov are allying in Mayor of Kingstown season 3

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 4 ends with a phone call between Merle Callahan and Konstantin Isakov, with the latter suggesting that the former enter into an alliance with the latter. When Callahan calls Isakov's phone while he is at a club he addresses Callahan as his friend and mentions that the two are destined to do great things together.

The next episode of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 premiers on Sunday, June 30, 2024.