Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 3: Was Tatiana found?

Episode 3 of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 was released on Paramount Plus on Sunday, June 16, 2024, and it opened on a very grim note.

It opens with a homeless man discovering the dead body of a woman in a dumpster along with her child. The woman was Tatiana who was brutally injured and killed by Konstantin Noskov in the season's first episode.

After the body and child are discovered, the man calls on the police who arrive at the scene and inspect it. Jeremy Renner's Mike McLusky arrives shortly later.

Both Ian and Mike recognise Tatiana's body and discuss the health of the child. Then Mike sets off to find Konstantin and have a face-to-face discussion.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers for Mayor of Kingstown season 3.

Mike McLusky confronts Konstantin Noskov for Tatiana's death

Soon after Mike finds out about Tatiana's death and her body being disposed of in a dumpster, he takes his car and reaches Konstantin Noskov's den to confront him. While there, he attempts to physically deal with Noskov but his attempts do not bear fruit as he has a powerful security system in place.

Although Mike was able to overpower most of his security personnel he was unable to gain direct access to Noskov. However, he did not leave the location without warning Noskov about his activities and the consequences he would face as a result of that.

Mike warned him that he would be keeping a close eye on him and his people and make sure that the people of Kingstown were safe from his hands.

At the end of the episode, Mike meets Noskov yet again at a pub where the two have a conversation at the watch of Noskov's guards. Noskov talks about Milo and reveals how he earlier thought that Mike and his brother Kyle were his b**hes. However, he now understands the gravitas of Mike's role as the Mayor of Kingstown.

Noskov's words were promptly followed by Mike's, who warned him to not take him lightly. He specified that Noskov should be working with Mike and not against him to live peacefully in Kingstown.

Mike saves Iris yet again in the latest episode of Mayor of Kingstown season 3

Mike and Iris in Mayor of Kingstown share a very special bond. Although the two are not related by blood, they understand each other on a spiritual level. Sometimes Iris does things that put her and the others around her in danger.

Mike has on multiple occasions expressed his anger towards such behaviour from Iris's end. But truth be told, no matter how many times Iris gets in trouble, Mike will come to save her. The audiences get a glimpse of the same in Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 3.

When Iris is locked up in jail for cutting a signal and assaulting an officer, Mike lands up in jail to save her. With the help of Ian, his detective friend, Mike successfully bails Iris out of prison.

With that being said, a seed of suspicion has been planted in Mike's mind following Iris's refusal to give her fingerprints at the station. However keeping that aside, Mike and Iris are seen to enjoy a heartfelt conversation on their way back home from the police station.

An explosion takes place in the ending scene of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 3

The events of episode 1 of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 were repeated in the show's third episode as a massive explosion takes place in the last few minutes of the show.

After all the drama has been unleashed on the characters of the show, Ian is seen exiting the office premises with two of his colleagues.

While Ian tries to explain the real nature of Mother Teresa to her peers and reaches the parking space, a huge explosion takes place, setting all the parked cars on fire.

It is unclear who was responsible for the massive explosion. However, based on how things turned out in the previous episodes of Mayor of Kingstown season 3, the biggest suspect seems to be Russian mobster, Konstantin Noskov.

Brace yourselves for the next episode of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 which will be released on Sunday, June 23, 2024, on Paramount Plus.