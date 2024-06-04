Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 1 ending explained: Who were the suspects of the bomb blast?

The multitude of developments in the recent episode of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 has got the audiences super pumped and nervous at the same time. The crime thriller series best known for its twists and turns got off to an explosive start on the day of its premiere.

On Sunday, June 2, 2024, fans eagerly awaiting the release of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 tuned to Paramount Plus to witness the funeral service of Mike McLusky's (Jeremy Renner) beloved mother, Miriam McLusky (Dianne Wiest). For the unacquainted, Miriam was Mike's anchor throughout the first two seasons of the show. Therefore, her death comes as a big blow to him.

With that being said, in the premiere episode of the show's third season, his mother's death was not the only thing that Mike had to deal with. A random explosion took place during the episode, which left him and the others around him shaken.

Following the incident, Mike, as the mayor of Kingstown, gathered his friends and went on a hunt to find the miscreants associated with the blast. During the process, he was misled a couple of times.

Eventually, he was led to two prime suspects who are presumed to be the main antagonists of the current season. These were Konstantin (a Russian mobster) and Merle Callahan (an Aryan gang leader).

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers for Mayor of Kingstown season 3. Please read at your discretion.

What happened in Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 1?

Konstantin discovers that Tatiana saved Milo

In Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 1, Konstantin was hinted as one of the two main antagonists of the current season. While the hunt for the miscreants who had abruptly dropped a bomb during Mike's mother's funeral service was in full swing, the audiences were introduced to the dark realities of the alleged new mob boss, Konstantin.

According to the latest developments in the first episode of Mayor of Kingstown season 3, Konstantin tricked Tatiana into backstabbing her lover, Milo. Milo was supposed to be blown up in a boat due to a bomb blast, but Tatiana changed sides at the last minute.

Tatiana informed Milo about the bomb and was able to save his life. However, his escape was a missed opportunity for Konstantin, who wanted Milo killed. The incident put Tatiana directly under Konstantin's radar, who thought foul play was involved.

When his doubts intensified, he kept a close look at Tatiana. He realized that his doubts were indeed true and that Tatiana had gone behind him and helped Milo. This angered Konstantin, who shot Tatiana at the first chance he was presented with.

Robert starts a gang war in Mayor of Kingstown season 3

Soon after the bomb blast took place during Mike's mother's funeral service, he and his friends Ian, Robert, and Kyle set out to unravel the truth behind the person responsible for the act. Their first suspect was Bunny, notorious for such acts, but Mike convinced the others that he was not involved. To support his decision, Mike was compelled to hijack all the arms and ammunition Bunny possessed.

With Bunny out of the question, Mike quickly shifted the blame to the Aryans, who he thought were responsible for the blast at her mother's funeral. As it turns out, he had sufficient reasons to believe the same.

In the show's previous season, the audiences got a glimpse at the ongoing rift between the Aryans and Mike. The turmoil was further exacerbated by Mike's decision to have their leader, Casper, killed with the help of Carney. Hence, it was a matter of time till the Aryas sought revenge for his activities.

Having said that, Mike, along with his friends, went on the lookout for the Aryans and learned about their safe house. Everything was going according to plan until Robert, in a fit of rage, decided to bomb the location, resulting in mass casualties. This incident could trigger a whole new war between Mike and the Aryans and put the former's life at risk.

Mike continues to be angry with Iris

One of the not-so-unfortunate events in the first episode of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 was the birth of Tracy's son, Mitch. The arrival of the new member of the McLusky family filled everyone with joy, including Mike, who was now an uncle.

However, as family ties started to have a stronghold on him, Mike made it clear that he was in no mood to make amends with Iris. He agreed to have her stay in his house as long as she wished but refused to extend his support beyond that.

In the latest episode of the show, Mike made it very clear that he was apathetic about the developments in Iris's life. He also made it clear that if she decided to leave his home, she was free to do so.

The next episode of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 airs on June 9, 2024, exclusively on Paramount Plus.