What happened to Milo in Mayor of Kingstown? Fate of the character explored

Taylor Sheridan’s Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner in the lead, recently saw the release of its season 3 opener. Set to see the release of eight episodes on a weekly basis, Mayor of Kingstown ended up answering an obvious question that fans had after watching season 2, which concluded back in March 2023.

It was with respect to one of the most integral antagonists of the series, none other than the Russian mobster Milo, who has in the past escaped death multiple times. Played by none other than Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen, Milo Sunter, the character was presumed to be dead after season 2 concluded with his boat exploding.

However, Milo has once again been confirmed to have escaped, and was heard talking to Tatiana on the phone. The character had claimed at the end of season 2 that ‘everything went fine,’ but fans had little idea how the escape was pulled off, let alone if Milo was actually alive.

That has been answered with respect to the season 3 premiere of Mayor of Kingstown, in which we find out details about how Tatiana is the one who betrays him in the first place.

Is Milo Sunter alive and well in Mayor of Kingstown Season 3?

While season 2 of Mayor of Kingstown ended things on effectively a cliffhanger, Milo is presumed to have somehow escaped given he is heard talking to Tatiana on the phone. Of course, Milo has in the past well come up with elaborate plans that have succeeded. He was the chief instigator of the prison riots in Kingstown that occurred at the end of season 1.

Furthermore, he also follows it up by fooling the authorities into believing that he himself has died during the riots. Instead, he ends up using various guards on his payroll to escape, and continues to be one of the major players in the Kingstown underworld.

Regardless, fans were bound to question how the Russian mobster was able to escape death once again, as his boat was seen exploding moments after he entered it. Milo then reassures Tatiana on a phone call, but it has now been revealed that his biggest ally has already betrayed him. Tatiana is seen talking to Konstantin, another Russian mobster and Milo’s rival, and tells him that she is the one who 'gave him Milo.'

While it is unclear as of now what led to Tatiana betraying her long-time friend and ally, she herself is killed by Constantine in the season 3 premiere of Mayor of Kingstown, and is seen taking control of Milo’s empire. Currently, it is unclear whether Milo is alive.

However, knowing the character, and the fact that he was able to escape the boat explosion, there is little doubt that Aiden Giller’s character will return in the future. After all, he has just lost his biggest ally, was known to be alive at the conclusion of season 2, and has made his fair share of surprise returns to the series already.

Mayo of Kingstown season 3 is currently available to be watched on Amazon Prime and Paramount+.