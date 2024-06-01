Mayor of Kingstown season 3: Full list of cast in the series

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 is all set to release with all its glory on June 2, 2024. Despite not leaving a good impression on the critics, the show is widely acclaimed for its plot and fascinating cast, including Jeremy Renner, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, and more. At one point fans almost gave hope on the series renewal, given Renner’s condition as he encountered a near-fatal accident.

However, much to fans' relief, all their prayers have been heard, and the actor now is back on his feet to take Kingstown by storm, reminding everyone who’s in charge. Unfortunately, Dianne West, who plays the mother of Mike, Miriam McLusky, in the series, won’t be joining in season 3.

Currently, it is unknown if there will be a recast for the role or if the show has completely axed the character. Follow along with the article to learn more about the cast and characters in Mayor of Kingstown season 3.

Disclaimer: This article contains character spoilers for Mayor of Kingstown season 3. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Every major character in Mayor of Kingstown season 3

Jeremy Renner as Michael "Mike" McLusky

Jeremy Renner as Michael "Mike" McLusky (Image via Paramount+)

Jeremy Renner will be making an explosive return as Mike McLusky, Mayor of Kingstown season 3, who is the key power broker in the town of Kingstown, Michigan.

Having taken the mantle of power and influence from his older brother Mitch, Mike plays a pivotal role in being an intermediary between prisoners, law enforcement, and other entities. All his life, Mike wanted to leave Kingstown, but later it gets revealed that he was an inmate too.

Hugh Dillon as Ian Ferguson

Hugh Dillon as Ian Ferguson (Image via Paramount+)

Hugh Dillon returns as Ian Ferguson in Mayor of Kingstown season 3, who is described as an important ally to Mike, who helps him and the McLusky family navigate the complex yet dangerous world of law enforcement in the prison realm of Kingstown. As the police officer of the town, his character is integral to maintaining order in this volatile environment.

Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin "Bunny" Washington

Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin "Bunny" Washington (Image via Paramount+)

Tobi Bamtefa will reprise his role as Deverin Washington, aka Bunny, who is a powerful gang leader in Kingstown, having influence within the prison and the outside world.

Bunny heavily relies on Mike, given he is the key power broker, who can make deals and help him maintain a balance of power in the town. For Mike, Bunny is an essential individual, as he represents the complex relationship between various factions in the town.

Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky

Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky (Image via Paramount+)

Played by Taylor Handley, Kyle McLusky will return in Mayor of Kingstown season 3 as it is not just Mike who holds the power in his grasp. As the younger brother of Mike and Mitch, Kyle plays a significant role within the power dynamics of the McLusky family and Kingstown.

Unlike Mike, Kyle’s character adds more depth to the family relationships and the challenges of dealing with the town’s complex social and criminal environment.

Emma Laird as Iris

Emma Laird as Iris (Image via Paramount+)

As Iris’ story and resolve are far from done, Emma Laird will be returning to Mayor of Kingstown season 3 to reprise her respective role. On the surface, Iris is just another resident of Kingstown, Michigan. However, it later gets revealed that she’s associated with a Russian mob, who station her in the infamous town under the guise of an escort.

Michael Beach as Kareem Moore

Michael Beach as Kareem Moore (Image via Paramount+)

Michael Beach will return to play police captain Kareem Moore, a key figure in Kingstown, who is known for his authoritative presence and influence within the unstable environment. In season 2, Kareem was promoted to interim Warden of the Kingstown Prison. Much like Mike, Bunny, Kyle, and other influential individuals, Kareem is also a noteworthy character in the series.

Additional cast

All supporting cast in the series who will be playing a recurring role:

Derek Webster as Stevie

Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert Sawyer

Rob Kirkland as Captain Walter

Natasha Marc as Cherry

Gratiela Brancusi as Tatiana

Necar Zadegan as Evelyn Foley

Nishi Munshi Tracy

New cast members and their characters in season 3:

Richard Brake Merle Callahan

Denny Love Kevin Jackson

Paula Malcomson Anna Fletcher

Nichole Galicia as Rebecca

About Mayor of Kingstown

Mayor of Kingstown is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video besides Paramount+. Here’s how the OTT platform describes the series:

Brothers Mitch and Mike McLusky act as the liaisons between the people of Kingstown, Michigan and the inmates in the city's multiple prisons, attempting to keep the peace while dealing with murderers, drug dealers, and the Russian mob.

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 is scheduled to be released on June 2, 2024. All the latest episodes will stream on Paramount+ at 3:00 am ET on Sunday and will air the next day on Showtime at 9:00 pm ET. Stay tuned for more news and updates on the Mayor of Kingstown and all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.