It isn't July yet, and Mayor of Kingstown season 3 is almost halfway through its season. The show recently released its fourth episode on June 23, 2024, and is awaiting the release of its next episode this Sunday.

Much like its previous episodes, this season's fourth episode was also filled with chaos as Mike McLusky went around the town looking for the miscreants wreaking havoc in Kingstown. The tension was doubled with several deaths occurring in the episode, for one of which even Mike might be responsible (spoiler).

Having said that, the upcoming episode is something that the audience should be looking forward to. Scheduled to be released on Sunday, June 30, 2024, on Paramount Plus, the episode promises a lot of tension, violence, bloodshed, and death.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Please read at your discretion.

Release schedule for Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 5

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 5 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, June 30, 2024. It is titled Iris and is written by Christian Donovan. The episode will be available for streaming on Paramount Plus from 3 am ET/midnight PT onwards.

With that being said, the time of the episode's release in different regions across the world will vary depending on where they are located in terms of their time zones. Therefore, for better clarity on the release timing of the upcoming episode, a table has been provided below.

TIMEZONE DATE TIME Eastern Time Sunday, June 30, 2024 3:00 AM Pacific Time Sunday, June 30, 2024 12:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time Sunday, June 30, 2024 5:00 PM Central European Summer Time Sunday, June 30, 2024 9:00 AM British Summer Time Sunday, June 30, 2024 8:00 AM Central Time Sunday, June 30, 2024 2:00 AM Argentina Time Sunday, June 30, 2024 4:00 AM Colombia Time Sunday, June 30, 2024 2:00 AM

Where can you watch Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 5?

The fifth episode of season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown will be available for streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus. The episode will also be available for streaming with subscription on Hulu, YouTube Premium, and Apple TV+.

Besides this, the upcoming episode will also be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription. However, users will have to take an additional Paramount Plus subscription over their existing Prime subscription to watch the episode. They can either opt for a seven-day free trial or a monthly subscription ranging between $5.99 and $11.99 per month.

A brief recap of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 4

Mayor Kingstown season 3 episode 4 picked up where it left off in its previous episode. A huge explosion occurred towards the end of episode 3 of season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown in the parking lot of the Kingstown prison premises, which shook everyone, including Ian.

The incident triggered a search party in episode 4 of the season throughout Kingstown, where Mike and his detective friends went looking for the people responsible for the blast. Although they did not reach the bottom of it by the end of the episode, there were subtle hints that suggested who the real antagonists are this season.

What to expect in Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 5?

Towards the end of episode 4 of Mayor of Kingstown season 3, it was hinted that Aryan gang leader Merle Callahan and Russian mobster Konstantin Noskov were the masterminds behind the incidents taking place in Kingstown.

Despite not being explicitly mentioned, a few seconds into the brief conversation between Callahan and Noskov towards the end of the episode were enough to lead people to believe that the two were responsible for the ruckus around Kingstown.

"I KNEW IT! I just KNEW Konstantin and Callahan were working together!! And with Robert about to flip the script and go against the grain, Mike is about to have a BIG PROBLEM on his hands...", wrote one user on X.

The upcoming episode of Mayor of Kingstown will presumably explore the dynamics between the alleged villains of the season as more lives are lost along the line.

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episodes 1–4 are currently streaming on Paramount Plus.