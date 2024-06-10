Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 2 ending explained: Who was responsible for the prison killings?

With questions surrounding the identity of the person responsible for setting off a bomb at Mike's (Jeremy Renner) mother's funeral still lingering, Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 2 witnessed the show's titular character getting further enmeshed in a web of complications involving lies and deception.

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 2 opened on a positive note, with prison inmates sharing moments of warmth with their close ones during one of the several assisted prison visits. However, things soon took a sad turn as people started dropping dead one after the other, supposedly due to poison-laced drugs.

Now, those who have been following Mayor of Kingstown since the beginning would be aware that Bunny sells drugs to people inside the prison, a fact Mike is well aware of. Therefore when chatter surrounding people dropping dead after the consumption of poison-laced drugs started gaining traction, Mike's first suspect was Bunny. However, owing to his close friendship with him, he knew that Bunny was not responsible.

To find out who the real culprit was behind all the killings and additionally clear Bunny's name, Mike partnered with his long-term ally and friend Detective Ian Ferguson from the Kingstown Police Department.

However, by the end of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 2 the duo had failed to find the person responsible.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 2. Please read at your discretion.

Someone in prison is trying to defame Bunny

Someone is trying to give Bunny a bad name in Mayor of Kingstown(Image via Instagram/Mayor of Kingstown)

During his time in prison, Bunny was part of a gang. After he was released, he continued to stay in touch with his gang members and occasionally supplied them with drugs. This small arrangement between him and his former gang members turned out to be extremely detrimental for him in Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 2.

In the episode, Sharon, whom Bunny had entrusted with his drug dealings, is seen handing over drugs to Big Hush in a packet of chips. However, soon after Big Hush consumes the drug, he experiences a seizure-like attack and drops to the floor. Soon his mouth starts frothing and before anyone can help him, he becomes unresponsive, implying that he is dead.

In a desperate attempt to still be able to use it and prevent getting caught, the prison inmates start cutting through Big Hush's body to retrieve the drugs. When officials reach the location following an alarm, they find his decapitated body.

While investigations are in full swing two other similar incidents take place inside the prison that further complicate matters. Two people suffer a seizure-like attack like Big Hush in the middle of the field, with froth coming out of their mouths. They are soon declared dead.

With the frequency of deaths related to the consumption of poison-laced drugs increasing, direct blame falls on Bunny, who deals with drugs inside the prison.

However, in Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 2 it is portrayed that Bunny is innocent and has no clue about what is going on. This could only mean one thing, that is, someone is trying to frame him.

Iris has gone off the hooks in Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 2

Iris is in deep trouble yet again in the latest episode of Mayor of Kingstown(Image via Instagram/Mayor of Kingstown)

Iris in Mayor of Kingstown has reached several low points throughout the show's three-season run but recently she has been making some progress. However, in Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 2 it seems like Iris is finding it too difficult to deal with her demons.

In the latest episode of the series, Iris had an altercation with a police officer who stopped her for driving through a red signal. When asked to show her driving license, Iris informs that she does not have one and attempts to flee the sight.

However, the police get hold of her and take her to the police station. When asked for her fingerprints, she refuses to give them. She is then put into lock-up with other people who are visibly not having a great time inside.

Sharon is dead in Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 2

Mike and Ian are trying to solve the case of drug-related deaths in Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 2(Image via Instagram/Mayor of Kingstown)

Sharon, who had supplied the drugs that were responsible for Big Hush's death, is also found dead in the latest episode of the show. While everyone tries to unravel the secrets behind the killer who was attacking prison inmates, they are led to an abandoned car that contains Sharon. However, Sharon's lifeless body in the car seat is not the most disturbing part of her death.

What is even more distressing to watch as a viewer is Sharon's brother, Lucas' response to the news. At first completely oblivious to her sister's death Lucas jokes around with Mike and Detective Ian. But when the realisation kicks in you can see the change of emotions on his face and you cannot help but feel sorry for the young boy.

When Mike and Detective Ian leave, Lucas is seen reaching out for his drugs. As the door shuts on him, Lucas is seen frantically injecting drugs into his system.

A lot of loose ends were left untied in Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 2. To find out what holds next for the series, tune into Paramount Plus on June 16, 2024.