Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Episode 2: Release timings for all countries, explored

The highly anticipated Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 premiere episode was released on Sunday, June 2, at 3:00 a.m. ET /midnight PT on Paramount Plus. Ever since the episode's release, fans of the show have been ecstatic about its developments and are eagerly awaiting the release of its next episode.

They have been extremely vocal about their appreciation for the show on social media platforms like Instagram, where they have expressed their high expectations for the show since its release. An enthusiastic fan wrote under a post made by the official Mayor of Kingstown page:

"I hate that I have to wait each week. It’s soooo good!!"

For the uninitiated, episodes of Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 will be released weekly on Sundays at 3:00 a.m. ET /midnight PT on Paramount Plus. This implies that the next episode of the show's third season will be available for streaming on June 9, 2024 onwards.

What day does Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Episode 2 come out?

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Episode 2 will be released on Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 3:00 a.m. ET /midnight PT on Paramount Plus. Here is a table explaining the area-wise release dates and timings for the upcoming episode based on their zonal locations.

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Time Sunday, June 2, 2024 3:00 AM Pacific Time Sunday, June 2, 2024 12:00 AM British Summer Time Sunday, June 2, 2024 8:00 AM China Standard Time Sunday, June 2, 2024 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, June 2, 2024 12:30 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time Sunday, June 2, 2024 5:00 PM New Zealand Standard Time Sunday, June 2, 2024 7:00 PM

A brief synopsis of Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Episode 1

Season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown started with a big bang (quite literally) on its premiere day. While attending his mother's funeral service, Jeremy Renner's Mike McLusky was introduced to a whole new world of problems. An unprompted explosion during the service made Mike scratch his head over the multitude of possibilities.

This event encouraged Mike to go on a hunt to trace the culprits behind the explosion. He crossed off several suspects from his list and finally zeroed in on two main antagonists. These were Konstantin and Merle Callahan. While the former was a member of the Russian mafia the latter was an Aryan gang leader.

Here is a brief synopsis for the first episode of season 3 of the show which gives an idea about the complications that will arise. It reads :

"As tragedy befalls Kingstown, tensions run high; the city welcomes a new member of the Russian mafia."

What can be expected from the upcoming episode of Mayor of Kingstown?

With the names of the main antagonists already revealed in the series' first episode, audiences can expect several clashes between them and the show's protagonist, Mike McLusky. They can also expect to see a lot of instances depicting the strained relationship between Mike and Bunny in the upcoming episode.

As fans would know, in several instances Mike has thrown Bunny under the bus, which has led the latter to rethink his friendship with the former. With Mike suspecting that Bunny was responsible for the explosion in DA Evelyn Foley’s car during his mother's funeral service, their relationship was again put to the test. It will be interesting to see if their friendship survives the test of time.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Mike's personal life might also be a pivotal plot point. As revealed in the latest episode of the show, Mike had become an uncle to Tracy's baby boy.

Those who have been following the show since its inception are aware of Mike's complicated relationship with his family members, especially his sister Iris. In the latest episode of the show, Mike made it very clear that he was all in when it comes to his family. However, he also made it clear that he would not tolerate any misdemeanor from their end.

Mayor of Kingstown is created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon.