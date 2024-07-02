Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 is almost coming to an end. Episode 6 of the show is set to be released on June 7, 2024, at 3 a.m. EST, leaving only 4 more episodes until the season concludes on August 4, 2024. Titled Ecotone, the episode will be available exclusively on Paramount Plus, the platform where the show has been hosted since it began.

Mayor of Kingstown season 3, episode 6 is expected to be packed with suspense, drama, and, of course, bloodshed. After the events of the previous episode, audiences can expect a lot to happen in the upcoming episode. Emma Laird's character, Iris, underwent significant character development in episode 5. Audiences are eager to see what the character has in store for the upcoming episodes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Please read at your discretion.

Release schedule for Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 6

As previously stated, Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 6 will be released on Paramount Plus on July 7, 2024, at 3 a.m. EST. However, the timing of the release will vary depending on the geographical location of the viewers based on the time zones their regions are situated in. Hence, for better clarity a table has been provided below for the same.

TIMEZONE DATE TIME Eastern Time Sunday, July 7, 2024 3 AM Pacific Time Sunday, July 7, 2024 12:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time Sunday, July 7, 2024 5:00 PM Central European Summer Time Sunday, July 7, 2024 9:00 AM British Summer Time Sunday, July 7, 2024 8:00 AM Central Time Sunday, July 7, 2024 2:00 AM Argentina Time Sunday, July 7, 2024 4:00 AM Colombia Time Sunday, July 7, 2024 2:00 AM

Where to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 6?

Mayor Of Kingstown is available for streaming on Paramount Plus(Image via Getty)

Paramount Plus is the official network for streaming episodes of Mayor of Kingstown season 3. However, it is not the only OTT platform to contain the show. When episode 6 of the show's third season releases this Sunday, it will also be available for streaming on Hulu, YouTube Premium, and Apple TV Plus.

Additionally, the show will also be available on Amazon Prime Video. However, for this particular streaming service, you will have to opt for an additional Paramount Plus subscription, over and above the standard Prime subscription. You can either choose to go for a 7-day free trial or opt for a monthly plan which ranges somewhere between $5.99 and $11.99.

A brief recap of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 5

Episode 5 of season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown saw some drastic changes when it came to its characters. One of the most surprising character arcs seen so far this season was that of Iris, who finally realised her true potential. She also figured out a way to help Mike after all he has done for her over the years.

Iris turned up at Konstantin Noskov's door to extend a helping hand to his business however little did he know that she was doing all this to help Mike out. When Noskov believes Iris in his business, Iris promises Mike that she will supply him with all the necessary information he requires. However, in turn, she requested not to be monitored.

The exercise if conducted carefully, can prove to be very helpful for Mike, who is working on Kosntantin's case this season on the show. For the uninitiated, the Russian mobster is one of the main antagonists this season.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Mayor of Kingstown's third season?

A lot can be expected from Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 6. As tension builds up in Kingstown due to Konstantin's actions, it is only a matter of time before Mike finds a way to uncover his and the others' dirty secrets.

Iris can be a huge part of Mike's endeavours in the future, as already highlighted in the show's previous episode. Callahan's involvement with all the things happening in Kingstown is yet to be concretely established. Hence, Mike and the audience may gain more clarity on that in the show's upcoming episode.

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 6 is written by James Arcega Tinsley.

