Mayor of Kingstown season 4 promises higher stakes and risks as the first look and release date are unveiled

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 will officially premiere on October 26, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+. The streaming service put out the first set of pictures, which show fans what's next for Mike McLusky, played by Jeremy Renner. The show is back after three seasons with new characters, more danger, and intense drama.The show is about the McLusky family, who live in Kingstown, Michigan, a place where prisons run the economy and hold most of the power. Mike helps criminals, police, and politicians work out their differences. The city is run by crime and corruption, so every move costs something, and every alliance could end tomorrow.The show keeps putting Mike in difficult situations, and it's known for telling dark and realistic stories. Fans will get to see how strong he is in season 4 when gang wars, a new prison warden, and personal problems that put his control at risk happen.First look at the Mayor of Kingstown season 4 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe first-look pictures that Paramount+ released show that there are more risks ahead. Edie Falco plays Nina Hobbs, the strict new warden at Anchor Bay prison. In the beginning, her interactions with Mike are strained, which suggests that she might not be easy to work with.Laura Benanti joins as Cindy Stephens, a new prison guard whose allegiances are still unclear. At the same time, Lennie James comes in as Frank Moses, a gangster who wants to take over the power the Russians left behind. The pictures show tense interactions between him and Mike, which set the stage for a brutal power struggle.The pictures also hint at emotional scenes, like when Mike goes to see his brother Kyle in prison. Kyle was arrested at the end of Season 3, and his fate will be a major subplot going forward.What to expect from Mayor of Kingstown season 4A still from Mayor of Kingstown season 4 (Image via Paramount+)Mike will be facing several threats at the same time in the Mayor of Kingstown season 4. Now that the Russians are gone, there is a lack of power, which could lead to a gang war that destroys Kingstown. Mike is up against a new, dangerous enemy because Frank Moses wants to take over.Nina Hobbs's appointment as warden will also make it harder for Mike to control things in prison. She doesn't seem as reluctant to assert her authority as her predecessor did, which conflicts with Mike's way of keeping things in order. There is now even more conflict, and his plan and his family could be in danger.The season will also likely show Mike's personal struggles. He has to deal with the demons from his past while also being Kingstown's fixer, which puts the people he loves in more danger than ever.Mayor of Kingstown season 3 recapThis was Jeremy Renner's first major role since his almost fatal accident, and the story had the same weight of survival. During the season, Mike tried to keep things from getting out of hand after a string of deadly explosions shook the city.As the Russian mob got stronger, Mike had to fight one of the toughest battles he had ever been in. It was one of the most exciting episodes of the show, with betrayals, shifting loyalties, and violent fights. At the end of the season, Mike finally killed Milo, but he left behind emotional and physical scars.Kyle's arrest after shooting Robert made things even worse in the family and set up the rest of season 4. As Kareem's death made the prison weak, the city was in an awful state, and chaos was about to start in the next chapter.Mayor of Kingstown season 4 is building new hopesA still from Mayor of Kingstown season 4 (Image via Paramount+)Mayor of Kingstown season 4 is expected to be especially thrilling as it promises more danger. Now, unlike in previous seasons, Mike isn't just trying to keep the peace; he's being dragged into a full-on war for Kingstown's future. With new enemies, shifting alliances, and personal problems, the stakes have never been higher.Also, Edie Falco's performance as Nina Hobbs could change how the prison affects the town. Mike will be fighting with her for survival and control. Meanwhile, Lennie James's Frank Moses is supposed to add an element of surprise, making Mike make more dangerous decisions than ever before.Mayor of Kingstown season 4 will be available to stream on Paramount+.