  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Mayor of Kingstown season 4 promises higher stakes and risks as the first look and release date are unveiled

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 promises higher stakes and risks as the first look and release date are unveiled

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Published Aug 18, 2025 08:32 GMT
A still from Mayor of Kingstown season 4 (Image via Paramount+)
A still from Mayor of Kingstown season 4 (Image via Paramount+)

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 will officially premiere on October 26, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+. The streaming service put out the first set of pictures, which show fans what's next for Mike McLusky, played by Jeremy Renner. The show is back after three seasons with new characters, more danger, and intense drama.

Ad

The show is about the McLusky family, who live in Kingstown, Michigan, a place where prisons run the economy and hold most of the power. Mike helps criminals, police, and politicians work out their differences. The city is run by crime and corruption, so every move costs something, and every alliance could end tomorrow.

The show keeps putting Mike in difficult situations, and it's known for telling dark and realistic stories. Fans will get to see how strong he is in season 4 when gang wars, a new prison warden, and personal problems that put his control at risk happen.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

First look at the Mayor of Kingstown season 4

Ad

The first-look pictures that Paramount+ released show that there are more risks ahead. Edie Falco plays Nina Hobbs, the strict new warden at Anchor Bay prison. In the beginning, her interactions with Mike are strained, which suggests that she might not be easy to work with.

Laura Benanti joins as Cindy Stephens, a new prison guard whose allegiances are still unclear. At the same time, Lennie James comes in as Frank Moses, a gangster who wants to take over the power the Russians left behind. The pictures show tense interactions between him and Mike, which set the stage for a brutal power struggle.

Ad

The pictures also hint at emotional scenes, like when Mike goes to see his brother Kyle in prison. Kyle was arrested at the end of Season 3, and his fate will be a major subplot going forward.

What to expect from Mayor of Kingstown season 4

A still from Mayor of Kingstown season 4 (Image via Paramount+)
A still from Mayor of Kingstown season 4 (Image via Paramount+)

Mike will be facing several threats at the same time in the Mayor of Kingstown season 4. Now that the Russians are gone, there is a lack of power, which could lead to a gang war that destroys Kingstown. Mike is up against a new, dangerous enemy because Frank Moses wants to take over.

Ad

Nina Hobbs's appointment as warden will also make it harder for Mike to control things in prison. She doesn't seem as reluctant to assert her authority as her predecessor did, which conflicts with Mike's way of keeping things in order. There is now even more conflict, and his plan and his family could be in danger.

The season will also likely show Mike's personal struggles. He has to deal with the demons from his past while also being Kingstown's fixer, which puts the people he loves in more danger than ever.

Ad

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 recap

This was Jeremy Renner's first major role since his almost fatal accident, and the story had the same weight of survival. During the season, Mike tried to keep things from getting out of hand after a string of deadly explosions shook the city.

As the Russian mob got stronger, Mike had to fight one of the toughest battles he had ever been in. It was one of the most exciting episodes of the show, with betrayals, shifting loyalties, and violent fights. At the end of the season, Mike finally killed Milo, but he left behind emotional and physical scars.

Ad

Kyle's arrest after shooting Robert made things even worse in the family and set up the rest of season 4. As Kareem's death made the prison weak, the city was in an awful state, and chaos was about to start in the next chapter.

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 is building new hopes

A still from Mayor of Kingstown season 4 (Image via Paramount+)
A still from Mayor of Kingstown season 4 (Image via Paramount+)

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 is expected to be especially thrilling as it promises more danger. Now, unlike in previous seasons, Mike isn't just trying to keep the peace; he's being dragged into a full-on war for Kingstown's future. With new enemies, shifting alliances, and personal problems, the stakes have never been higher.

Ad

Also, Edie Falco's performance as Nina Hobbs could change how the prison affects the town. Mike will be fighting with her for survival and control. Meanwhile, Lennie James's Frank Moses is supposed to add an element of surprise, making Mike make more dangerous decisions than ever before.

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 will be available to stream on Paramount+.

About the author
Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.

Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.

If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.'

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tiasha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications