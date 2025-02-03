Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 4 ending explained: What happened with Patrick Nash?

Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 4 titled The Deal, aired on February 3, 2025, continuing the exciting story of Eliza Scarlet and Patrick Nash. In this episode, Nash faced a tough decision as he tried to move on from his past mistakes and handle new challenges. The episode followed Nash as he struggled to stay free while dealing with a risky case.

The episode started with Nash being unexpectedly released from prison after a review. Because of overcrowding, he was given another chance. He hoped to find work and start over but soon got involved in a tricky situation when Lord Campbell asked him to find his brother, Bertie. Nash faced a tough moral choice, which led him to a surprising decision to leave the city.

By the end of the episode, Nash had caught Bertie Campbell, but in a surprising twist, he decided to let him go. Realizing he couldn’t continue with his old ways, Nash chose to leave the town and start fresh. His goodbye to Eliza and Clarence was emotional, marking his attempt at redemption and a new beginning away from his past mistakes.

Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 4: Patrick Nash gets an early release from prison

In Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 4, Patrick Nash's story took an unexpected turn when he was released early from prison. After a review by the sentencing committee, Nash learned that his sentence could be shortened because of overcrowding. Lord Campbell, who had some influence, helped secure Nash's release by using his connections.

Once out of prison, Nash was told he had the chance to start fresh. He claimed to have found faith and become a changed man, but his past still haunted him. Nash quickly looked for work, hoping to rebuild his life, but things got complicated when Lord Campbell asked him to find his brother, Bertie.

Nash's job seemed simple, find Bertie and send him away but working with Campbell brought a lot of personal and moral struggles. As the episode went on, Nash faced growing pressure to find Bertie or risk returning to prison. His attempts to stay in control of his life led to tense moments. In the end, Nash chose to let Bertie go, realizing he couldn’t compromise his integrity.

Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 4: Who is Dylan Cooper?

In Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 4, a new character named Dylan Cooper played an important role in the case Nash was working on. Cooper, played by Steve Hartley, was connected to the criminal activities involving Bertie Campbell. While Nash and Clarence searched for Bertie, they ended up in a poker game at The Poisoned Parrot Inn, where they met Cooper, a man with a bad reputation.

Cooper’s attitude changed when Clarence mentioned Bertie Campbell’s name and revealed that Bertie owed him money. This made Clarence suspicious, and while pretending to be a solicitor, he began to ask more questions.

Things got risky when Cooper started to doubt Clarence’s true identity. In a tense moment, Clarence admitted that he was an undercover detective inspector. It became clear that Cooper knew more about Bertie’s whereabouts than he had let on.

Dylan Cooper’s character added more complexity to the story, fitting into the shady world of London’s underworld. He was both a challenge and an ally for Nash. As the episode went on, Cooper’s role in the bigger picture became clearer, and his actions eventually helped Nash and Clarence find out where Bertie was hiding.

Other highlights of Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 4

Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 4 was full of suspense, personal struggles, and surprises that affected the future of several key characters. Along with Patrick Nash’s release and the tense situation with Bertie Campbell, the episode also focused on the changing relationships between Eliza, Ivy, and Mr. Potts.

Eliza, unsure about her future, began to feel sorry for Mr. Potts, who was eager to marry her. However, Ivy saw that Potts had hidden motives and became worried. She tried to fix things with him, but Potts shocked Ivy by freeing her from all her commitments. This unexpected move changed their relationship, and Ivy and Eliza had to think about their decisions.

The episode also showed the growing tension between Eliza and Nash. As Nash kept involving Clarence in his plans, Eliza, who had grown close to him, became frustrated with his actions.

Her choice to help Nash get back the money taken from Mrs. Parker adds more complexity to their relationship. As Nash and Eliza work together, the moral lines blur, creating a complex narrative of loyalty, trust, and redemption.

Fans of the franchise can watch Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 4 on PBS and Amazon Prime Video.

