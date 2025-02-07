Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

In Miss Scarlet season 5, Eliza Scarlet continues to build her detective agency’s success, but her personal life is in turmoil with the Duke still away in New York. A new Detective Inspector, Alexander Blake, takes over at Scotland Yard, forcing Eliza to prove herself once again. As changes unfold, she must decide what she’s willing to fight for.

Season 5 continues with episode 5, The Enchanted Mirror, airing on February 9, 2025. In this episode, Eliza steps into the world of Victorian theater, where secrets and danger hide behind the scenes. At the same time, her connection with Inspector Blake grows, bringing new tension to their relationship.

In episode 4, The Deal, Patrick Nash was released from prison early due to overcrowding. Hoping for a fresh start, he took on a case about Lord Campbell’s missing brother, Bertie. After finding him, Nash shocked everyone by letting Bertie go, showing a change in his morals. Meanwhile, Eliza struggled with conflicts involving both Nash and Clarence, making her relationships more complicated.

When will Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 5 air?

Miss Scarlet season 5, episode 5 is set to air on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 8 PM ET. As part of PBS' Masterpiece Mystery! series, the episode promises another thrilling case for Eliza Scarlet, as she tackles a high-profile murder while navigating challenges at Scotland Yard.

Where to watch Miss Scarlet season 5, episode 5?

Fans can watch season 5, episode 5, on PBS and Amazon Prime Video. PBS offers episodes for free on its website and app, though some require a PBS Passport membership, available through donations to local PBS stations. Additionally, Amazon Prime Video provides access to the series with a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

What to expect from Miss Scarlet season 5, episode 5?

In episode 5, Eliza Scarlet works on a major murder case that pushes her detective skills to the limit. As she investigates, she also struggles with new challenges at Scotland Yard, especially with Detective Inspector Alexander Blake.

With pressure growing both at work and in her personal life, Eliza must face unexpected dangers while proving she deserves her place in a male-dominated world.

A recap of episode 4 before Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 5 arrives

In episode 4, The Deal, Patrick Nash’s early release from prison led to a tough moral choice. Lord Campbell asked him to find his missing brother, Bertie, forcing Nash to decide between doing the right thing and looking out for himself. His search took him into London’s criminal world, where he met Dylan Cooper, a shady man connected to Bertie.

Meanwhile, Eliza grew frustrated with both Nash and Clarence, especially as Nash kept pulling Clarence into his risky plans. The episode also explored Eliza’s complicated bond with Mr. Potts, whose surprising decision changed their relationship. In a shocking twist, Nash lets Bertie go, realizing he doesn’t want to continue down the same dark path, setting the stage for more drama ahead.

