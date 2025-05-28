Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning's official clip reveals Tom Cruise's unbelievable underwater stunt 

A clip from Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning's prominent submarine scene was officially released by Paramount Pictures, giving viewers a peek into the elaborate underwater stunt by Tom Cruise's iconic character, Ethan Hunt.

Ad

The clip shows the part where Ethan goes underwater to retrieve The Entity's source code from the submerged submarine, Sevastopol. With his special suit to help him with underwater pressure, Ethan is seen leaving for Sevastopol in the clip.

From a huge water tank setup to the heavy underwater suit, Tom Cruise and the team of the film brought a realistic touch to the scene with all these details. The team's effort to bring authenticity to the scene sans heavy CGI has made the underwater stunt a notable act to perform.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Reader's discretion is advised.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning releases the official clip from the submarine sequence

Ad

With prominent performance in both domestic and international markets, the global audience has been discussing the detailed action scenes shown in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Ethan Hunt went all the way up in the air and also deep underwater for the high-risk mission he embarked on in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

One such scene is the submarine scene where Ethan goes deep into the sea to retrieve the Podkova device with The Entity's source code, which was installed in the submerged Russian submarine called Sevastopol. Tom Cruise and the makers of the film worked on the filming of this scene with elaborate preparations and a heavy suit used for it.

Ad

Paramount Pictures released an official clip from the scene, giving the audience a glimpse of this intricately shot sequence. The sequence follows Ethan Hunt as he loses his special suit in the process of completing the task at hand.

In the film, the American submarine that Ethan reaches for help gets the coordinates of Sevastopol from Ethan's team. The team on the submarine equips him with the suit and gives details on proper use and the restricted timeframe for completion of the task. The recently released clip shows the initial parts of the scene where he leaves the American submarine to get to Sevastopol.

Ad

Tom Cruise opens up about preparing for the submarine scene in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

A still from Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Image via Instagram/@missionimpossible)

Tom Cruise and the film's makers have worked on the practical shooting of the submarine scene. It was shot in an 8.5 million liter water tank, bringing the actual underwater feel to the sequence.

Ad

Tom Cruise wore a special suit for the scene, which weighed at least 125 pounds underwater. The actor could make use of the suit with intervals of 10 minutes. Without such breaks, the actor could suffer from hypoxia, therefore requiring much more precision in filming.

Tom Cruise appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 19, 2025, where he spoke in detail about his experience filming the movie. Tom spoke about the submarine scene in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and said:

Ad

"When you look at the underwater sequence that we have... With submarines... I mean, massive sets that we've built, biggest water tanks in the world to create this sequence, and what you're seeing in that lake, it is submerged in underwater and that submarine is rotating. "

Talking about the intense and detailed preparations he had to do for the scene, he mentioned:

Ad

"Plus the suit, when it's wet, increases in weight by about 125 pounds. So the kind of workouts and things that I have to think about just to prepare for these things, it's years of development and yeah, and I'm producing it."

The underwater scene in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is not a new kind of stunt for the actor as he has also done such a sequence in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation. However, the intensity of the scene in the latest film makes it a special one from Tom Cruise's previous stunts.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More