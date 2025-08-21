"More grand, more tragic, more funny" - Aleks Le gives a major update on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 has received an exciting update from the voice actor Aleks Le, who plays the Oscorp intern Amadeus Cho, in the Disney+ series. On August 19, 2025, Le told The Direct that the show's second installment will take it up a notch from season 1.

Ad

"The only thing that I can tease is that, what we did in Season 1, it just gets more and more grand, more tragic, more funny. Yeah, it's great. The people on that show are amazing. My friend Jeff Trammell, who is the showrunner, he does incredible work, and I'm so glad that the show was so well received, and I'm so excited to see all of it in this new season," he said.

Ad

Trending

The second season of the hit animated series was greenlit in July 2022, way ahead of its 2025 season 1 premiere. The show's first season included 10 episodes and aired between January 29, 2025, and February 19, 2025, on Disney+.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 will arrive in 2026

An image from the Disney+ series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Image via Instagram/@aleksle.vo)

On January 28, 2025, Brad Winderbaum, head of Marvel Studios Animation, told The Movie Podcast that the production on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 was well underway.

Ad

"I've read all the scripts for season 2, we're halfway through the animatics – what Jeff (Trammell, showrunner) is building brick by brick in this show starts to pay off."

On February 26, 2025, Winderbaum told Collider that fans won't have to wait very long for the second season, as it will hit the small screen sometime in 2026. He also shared his plans of rolling out subsequent seasons annually.

Ad

"We will have a Spider-Man season every year if I have anything to say about it. What usually happens, as you know, in animation, is that there's a bigger gap between Season 1 and Season 2 than in subsequent seasons, and that'll be similar in Friendly. We will have to wait a little bit more than a year for Season 2, but then after that, it should come out on an annual cadence, hopefully."

Ad

The show's main cast will return for the second outing, with Hudson Thames voicing the role of Peter Parker / Spider-Man. Joining him will be Kari Wahlgren as May Parker, Grace Song as Nico Minoru, Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln / Tombstone, and Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius. Rounding out the voice cast is Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn, and Zeno Robinson as his son, Harry Osborn.

Additionally, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 will also introduce the character of Gwen Stacy and her alter-ego Spider-Woman aka Spider-Gwen, as revealed by showrunner Jeff Trammell on his Instagram account in February 2025.

Ad

What to expect from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2?

Ad

The Disney+ series chronicles the web-slinger's origin story, but is set in an alternate reality. In this version of the story, Peter Parker is mentored by Norman Osborn (and not Tony Stark), whose alter ego, the Green Goblin, is one of Spider-Man's biggest nemesis.

Details about Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 are still secret. The season 1 finale teased big plotlines: Norman Osborn discovered a Venom-like symbiote, and Peter’s long-lost father, Richard Parker, was revealed as a prison inmate secretly visited by Aunt May. Season 2 will likely explore the Venom storyline and Richard’s backstory, including his connection to Peter.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More