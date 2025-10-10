Murdaugh: Death in the Family release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Hulu is diving deep into one of America’s most shocking true crime sagas with Murdaugh: Death in the Family, a dramatic eight-episode limited series inspired by the hit investigative podcast Murdaugh Murders.
Based on journalist Mandy Matney’s reporting, the series chronicles the dark descent of Alex Murdaugh, who was once a powerful South Carolina lawyer. His fall from grace exposed a tangled web of deceit, corruption, and murder. The series is releasing on Hulu on October 15, 2025.
Murdaugh: Death in the Family- Release Date and Where to Watch
Murdaugh: Death in the Family is scheduled to premiere on October 15, 2025, exclusively on Hulu. The series will debut with its first three episodes, which will be followed by new episodes every Wednesday. The season finale will air on November 19, 2025.
The series is confirmed to be an eight-episode limited series. The details of the episodes and their release date are explored below:
Plot details explored
The Hulu series will delve into the infamous double murder of mother and son, Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, which made headlines as the "Murdaugh Murders". It also consequently traces the unraveling of the powerful legal dynasty after the family’s youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, was involved in a deadly boat crash that killed his friend Mallory Beach.
The official synopsis is as follows:
"Maggie and Alex enjoy a lavish life of privilege as members of one of South Carolina's most powerful legal dynasties. But when their son Paul is involved in a deadly boat crash, the family is faced with a test unlike any they've ever encountered. As details come to light and new challenges emerge, the family's connections to several mysterious deaths raise questions that threaten everything Maggie and Alex hold dear."
As the Murdaughs come under public scrutiny, long-buried secrets, mysterious deaths, and massive financial fraud come to light, which culminates in Alex Murdaugh’s shocking transformation from respected attorney to convicted killer.
Cast list and behind the scenes
Murdaugh: Death in the Family was created by Michael D. Fuller and Erin Lee Carr, with Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund serving as executive producers under their Eat the Cat banner. Steven Piet directed and executive-produced some episodes of the show.
The star-studded cast of Murdaugh: Death in the Family is as follows:
- Jason Clarke as Alex Murdaugh, the once-powerful lawyer now serving time for the murder of his wife and son.
- Patricia Arquette as Maggie Murdaugh, Alex’s wife, whose tragic death led to the unravelling of the mysteries of the Murdaugh family.
- Johnny Berchtold as Paul Murdaugh, the son of Alex and Maggie, who was behind the fatal boat crash that sparked the family’s downfall.
- Will Harrison as Buster Murdaugh, the surviving son of the Murdaugh family.
- Brittany Snow as Mandy Matney, the journalist whose relentless investigation exposed the family.
- J. Smith-Cameron as Marion Proctor, Maggie’s sister and a key witness during Alex’s trial.
- Mark Pellegrino as Curtis “Eddie” Smith, Alex’s cousin allegedly involved in his fake suicide plot.
- Gerald McRaney as Randolph Murdaugh, Alex’s father.
- Patch Darragh as John Marvin Murdaugh, Alex’s brother, who testified on his behalf.
- Kathleen Wilhoite as Gloria Satterfield, the family’s late housekeeper whose wrongful death settlement was stolen.
- Jim O’Heir as Dick Harpootlian, Alex’s defense attorney and a South Carolina politician.
- Madeline Popovich as Mallory Beach, the young woman whose death in a boat accident set the tragedy in motion.
Catch Murdaugh: Death in the Family, premiering this October on Hulu.