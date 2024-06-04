My Adventures with Superman season 2 episode 3 ending explained: Does Lex Luthor take over Amertek? Details explored

My Adventures with Superman episode 3 carried forward the narrative developed last week and put our heroes in peril once again. Following his battle with Damage and the discovery of his cousin, this week's outing, titled Fullmetal Scientist, sees the introduction of a major DC character like Silas Stone and also features John Irons suiting up as Steel.

My Adventures with Superman episode 3 also builds upon Clark and Lois' dynamic. With both of them being occupied with their own lives, they barely get time for each other, leading to some hardships. Not to mention, Lex Luthor taking over Amertek and scheming his own plans with Amanda Waller is surely going to present a difficult time for Clark.

My Adventures with Superman season 2 episode 3 sees Clark save Silas Stone

Superman saves Cyborg's father, Silas Stone, at the beginning of My Adventures with Superman season 2 episode 3. After being trapped in a burning building, he gets him out and rushes in to save more folks. Unfortunately, Livewire emerges, revealing that she started the fire, and forces Silas to delete a mysterious video from his phone.

Viewers then see Amertek developing their business in Metropolis while Jimmy faces some issues with managing his interns. General Lane also starts suspecting that something weird is happening with Clark as he keeps vanishing from places. However, Clark and Lois are also barely getting any time together as they have both been busy with their own lives.

Amertek reveals the Metallo in My Adventures with Superman season 2 episode 3

One of the big developments in My Adventures with Superman season 2 episode 3 was that Amertek had developed a line of machines called the Metallo, which had already failed its first demonstration. Intrigued by this, Lane begins investigating Amertek and why John Iron was missing from its reveal event. At the same time, she notices that Vicki Vale is trying to cover the event too, and gets into a competitive mood.

Jimmy then gets a tip about dangerous robots in the area, and Clark decides to follow up on it. Teaming up, Clark becomes Superman and along with Jimmy, follows up on the tip, leading him to John Irons. Irons reveals that Amertek hired him and Silas to create the Metallos, but rushed through the production, leaving them with an unstable core. This eventually turns them into bombs, and evidence of this was with Silas, which he was forced to delete.

At the same time, Lois and Vicki sneak into Amertek and compete to get the information first but stumble into a broken lab. Unfortunately, Livewire then shows up at Irons' apartment and destroys the evidence against Amertek. Superman and Irons head toward Amertek, but are stopped by the Metallos who have been activated.

John Irons suits up as Steel in My Adventures with Superman season 2 episode 3

After reaching Amertek, Superman is attacked by the Metallo robots and starts getting overwhelmed by them, but is saved by Irons, who dons the Steel suit and helps Superman fight them. The duo then successfully disables the core too, preventing it from exploding, thus saving the day. At the Daily Planet, it's also revealed that Lois was able to get her story out before Vicki, which leads to the latter offering her a job.

Clark also gets inspired to write an article about how Irons saved Metropolis, but the episode later ends with Lex Luthor revealing that he has bought Amertek and all of its technology as well. It cuts to the credits when Luthor and Amanda Waller stand next to each other looking at the remaining Metallo machines.

What does this mean for Clark in My Adventures with Superman season 2?

With Amanda Waller and Lex Luthor now working together in My Adventures with Superman, it certainly doesn't bode well for Clark. As Waller already has tried getting access to Kryptonian technology and Lex building up Lexcorp, it certainly looks like the duo is planning to take down Superman.

Alongside that, Clark's relationship with Lois is sidelined as well, and the hero will have to navigate through some personal difficulties. It looks like the Man of Steel is in for a tough few weeks. Fans can catch My Adventures of Superman season 2 episode 4 when it airs this Saturday, June 8, 2024, on Adult Swim.