My Adventures with Superman season 2 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Following this week's outing, it looks like My Adventures with Superman season 2 episode 4 is going to be even bigger. Episode 3 of the new season set up things in a huge way that saw the introduction of Silas Stone and expanded this DC universe in a bigger way, and with Clark and Lois having some issues, some intense episodes are sure to follow after this.

My Adventures with Superman season 2 also set up Lex Luthor in a huge way this week. With him taking over Amertek and Metallos being introduced, his partnership with Amanda Waller is sure to bring some major trouble to the Man of Steel. Not to mention, John Irons is in a pickle here as well, and it certainly looks like episode 4 is going to be a huge one.

What time will My Adventures with Superman season 2 episode 4 air?

My Adventures with Superman season 2 episode 4 is set to premiere this coming Saturday, June 8, 2024. Just like the first three episodes, it will premiere at 12:00 am Eastern Time. You can also check out the show at 09:00 pm PT, 04:00 am GMT, and 09:30 am IST. The title of the upcoming episode is "Two Lanes Diverged."

Where to watch My Adventures with Superman season 2 episode 4?

Fans can check out My Adventures with Superman season 2 episode 4 at the above-mentioned time on Adult Swim and the show airs live on the channel.

If fans can't check out season 2 episode 4 on Adult Swim, then they can wait for a day for it to premiere on Max, where they can stream the episode. All the other episodes are currently available to stream on the platform as well.

What to expect from My Adventures with Superman season 2 episode 4?

In season 2 episode episode 3 of the show, we saw Clark Kent and John Irons in the Steel Suit team up to take down the Metallo robots. With Amertek in play right now, Superman and Steel are successfully able to defeat the robots by the end of episode 3, however, there is some drama brewing behind the scenes as well.

Alongside that, Vicki Vale also offers Lois Lane a new job which puts her and Clark's future in limbo as both haven't had the time to discuss their lives together. But, Clark pulls through in the end and writes a great story for the Daily Planet talking about how John Irons saved Metropolis. The episode also ends with Lex Luthor taking over Amertek, and it looks like he and Amanda Waller have some plans for the Metallo robots.

It certainly looks like going forward we can expect the show to put a focus on Clark and Lois' relationship and what lies for them in the future. With that, it certainly does look like Lex Luthor and Amanda Waller are also working on a ploy to make Superman's life harder, and considering that Waller already has been trying to take down the Man of Steel for the majority of this season, Clark will have a tough time ahead of him.

What is My Adventures of Superman about?

My Adventures of Superman is an animated show that tells a brand new origin story for DC's Man of Steel. It follows Clark Kent, who after discovering his Kryptonian past, starts building his secret identity as Superman and saves people. The show also focuses on his friendship with Jimmy Olsen and Lois Lane, as the trio uncover stories in Metropolis and help save the day.

The series stars Jack Quaid as Superman, with him being joined by Alice Lee as Lois Lane and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen. The show airs every Saturday at midnight on Adult Swim.