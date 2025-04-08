"My cat on top of me and they're purring" — When Lalisa Manobal made a shocking revelation about what she does in her offstage life

Lisa, also known as Lalisa Manobal, is a global pop star best known as a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, alongside Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé. Since its debut in 2016, BLACKPINK has been described by several publications as one of the "biggest girl group in the world."

The 28-year-old star participated in the Ask Me Anything interview for Elle Magazine on August 12, 2024. While describing what she does in her downtime, Lisa shared that she likes to unwind by staying home, watching Netflix, and spending time with her five cats and dog. She added:

"When I have my cat on top of me and they are purring, that's the best," she said.

Lisa is a self-described cat lover and owns five cats named Luca, Leo, Lily, Lego, and Louis. She also has a Doberman dog named Love. Additionally, the singer has an Instagram account, @lalala_lfamily, dedicated to her pets. The account has over 3 million followers.

How did Lalisa Manobal bag a role in The White Lotus season 3?

Like the other members of BLACKPINK, Lalisa Manobal pursued a solo career and released her debut album, Lalisa, in September 2021, which set several Guinness World Records. In addition to being a successful rapper, singer, and dancer, she is now a bona fide Hollywood actress. In 2025, she starred in HBO's hit anthology series The White Lotus season 3, which further boosted her global fame.

On April 2, 2025, the show's creator, Mike White, told The Hollywood Reporter that he had not heard of Lisa or BLACKPINK prior to her audition. Although he was impressed with her audition, White admitted he was reluctant to cast her, concerned her star power might be distracting on sets. He went on to describe her as "Taylor Swift meets Princess Diana," adding:

"Her audition was amazing. And Lisa’s so nice and uncomplicated, but I still didn’t want to cast her. I’m just used to not having so much attention; we don’t need it. But I wanted to be respectful to Thailand. She’s like Taylor Swift meets Princess Diana there."

Lalisa Manobal shines in her acting debut in The White Lotus season 3

Lalisa Manobal plays the role of Mook Sornsin in the third season of The White Lotus, which premiered on February 16, 2025, on HBO. The eight-part series concluded with its finale on April 6, 2025. Showrunner Mike White created, wrote, and directed the series, while Todd Brown, John M. Valerio, Justin Ritson, and Regina Heyman served as producers.

Her character, Mook, is a health mentor working at the luxurious hotel and is close friends with the security guard, Gaitok. In the second episode, he confesses his feelings for her, but she initially turns him down. Later, Mook goes on a date with him and encourages Gaitok to be more ambitious in his career. Lalisa Manobal filmed most of her scenes with Tayme Thapthimthong, who plays the good-natured Gaitok.

The hotel's guests are portrayed by Michelle Monaghan, Walton Goggins, Leslie Bibb, Aimee Lou Wood, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Carrie Coon, Sam Nivola, Sarah Catherine Hook, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Natasha Rothwell. Moreover, Lek Patravadi and Scott Glenn play Sritala and Jim Hollinger, respectively, the owners of the White Lotus Hotel.

The White Lotus season 3 holds an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 152 reviews from critics. It also became the most-watched season of the HBO anthology series, surpassing the viewership for seasons 1 and 2.

Interested viewers can stream The White Lotus season 3 on Max.

