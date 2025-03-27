How many episodes will be there in Max's Paul American? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Max's new and upcoming reality series, titled Paul American, takes a deep dive into the lives of sports stars Jake Paul and Logan Paul. The series is set to debut on March 27, 2025, with its first episode. It consists of eight episodes, which will be aired weekly.

Ad

Featuring archival and previously unseen footage of the Paul brothers, the series shows the world the truth behind the public life of the Paul brothers, exploring not only the glitz of their fame but also the more personal moments of their lives that have shaped them. Paul American brings to fans more details about the people who are part of their inner circle and lays bare the complexities of their lives that lie beyond their social media presence.

Ad

Trending

Paul American: Release schedule explored

Paul American premieres today with its first episodes, and new episodes will be released every week on Thursdays. The series will run through May 15, 2025. The full release schedule is as follows:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Episode 1: Thursday, March 27

Episode 2: Thursday, April 3

Episode 3: Thursday, April 10

Episode 4: Thursday, April 17

Episode 5: Thursday, April 24

Episode 6: Thursday, May 1

Episode 7: Thursday, May 8

Episode 8: Thursday, May 15

How to watch the series?

Paul American will be available to stream on HBO Max and can be watched with a subscription to the platform. A Max subscription is available for only $9.99 a month. There are also other subscription options like, $16.99 a month plan or a more premium tier that offers 4K streaming at $20.99 a month.

Ad

What is Paul American all about? The plot and trailer explored

According to Warner Bros. Discovery, the official logline of the series reads as follows:

"After growing up in front of the world as some of the earliest content creators, global internet sensations Jake and Logan Paul are venturing into a brand-new arena: reality TV. Two of the biggest athletes in sports entertainment, the Pauls’ burgeoning empire includes over 150 million followers, a game-changing fight promotion company, a fast-growing sports drink brand, a disruptive sports gaming and media company, a record-breaking men’s personal care line, and WWE championships."

Ad

It continues:

"For two decades, the Pauls’ lives have been incredibly public yet highly curated through an internet lens. Now, with unparalleled access to the Paul family and their inner circle, Paul American peels back the curtain on the most raw, honest, and intimate moments in the brothers’ over-the-top, high-octane lives."

The official trailer of the series as released by HBO Max can be watched below.

Ad

Ad

The cast list is as follows:

Jake Paul

Logan Paul

Greg Paul

Pam Stepnick

Nina Agdal

Jutta Leerdam

Jake Paul, 28, is a YouTuber-turned-boxer, and his brother Logan Paul, 29, is a YouTuber-turned-pro wrestler. Logan is engaged to Nina Agdal, a Danish model who was featured on the 50th anniversary cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue in 2014. Jake is engaged to Jutta Leerdam, a Dutch speedskater. Jake and Logan Paul have made a name for themselves not only as influencers but also as public figures in multiple industries.

Ad

Paul American is executive-produced by Jake and Logan Paul. They are joined by Andrew Fried, Sarina Roma, Dane Lillegard from Boardwalk, Nick Boak, and Vivian Johnson Rogowski for North of Now, Nakisa Bidarian, Jeffrey Levin, Andrew Renzi, and Michael John Warren, who also directs the series.

Don't miss Paul American premiering on HBO's streaming platform, Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback