What is Paul American on Max all about? Everything to know 

The new reality show Paul American, exclusively available on Max, takes a deep dive into the lives of Jake and Logan Paul, two of entertainment and sports' most divisive figures. The eight-episode series premieres on March 27, 2025, and will reportedly offer an uncensored glimpse into their personal lives, professional challenges, and family dynamics.

Tracing their notorious rise to fame through Vine and YouTube, the Paul brothers have built empires in boxing, wrestling, and social media. However, the show goes beyond their public personas, offering fans an unfiltered and personal look into their reality.

From Logan's journey into fatherhood to Jake's career as a professional boxer, Paul American explores the highs and lows of their lives like never before. As per Max's official press release, the series features candid interviews, behind-the-scenes, and unguarded moments with family and friends.

The show seeks to balance their glamorous lifestyles with the vulnerabilities that come with fame. Each episode will tackle themes like sibling rivalry, career challenges, relationships, and personal growth.

Concept and Structure

Paul American is an eight-episode docuseries, with episodes releasing weekly on Max from March 27, 2025. The series combines archival material from their early days on social media with new footage shot exclusively for the show.

It also features interviews with family members—like their parents, Greg Paul and Pam Stepnick, as well as their partners, Logan's fiancée, Nina Agda, and Jake's girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam. According to Max executives, each installment revolves around a specific theme or section of their life.

Key Themes explored in Paul American

Family Dynamics

Family is the core theme of Paul American, highlighting how Logan and Jake interact not only as brothers but also as sons to Greg Paul and Pam Stepnick.

Their parents have been the most important individuals in guiding them towards their profession. Greg has been the one often responsible for training Jake for his boxing matches, while Pam has provided emotional support amid public controversies.

The show also delves into how their romantic relationships impact their lives. Logan's fiancée, Nina Agdal, appears throughout the series, sharing what it is like living with a person who is always in the limelight. Jake's girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, offers insight into their relationship as he balances his demanding boxing career.

Logan Paul's transition into fatherhood

One of the most eagerly awaited storylines in Paul American is that of Logan Paul's transition to fatherhood. Logan revealed in late 2024 that he and Nina Agdal were expecting their first child—a significant turning point that has introduced new dynamics to his life.

The series chronicles how Logan readies himself for this life-changing experience while managing his WWE wrestling and content career. It also examines how this shift impacts his relationship with Jake, exploring whether fatherhood brings them closer or accentuates differences.

Jake Paul's boxing career

Jake Paul's rise as a pro boxer is yet another central emphasis of the series. Since emerging in 2018, Jake has battled well-known opponents such as Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, all while facing criticism from traditionalist boxing purists.

Paul American offers an intimate glimpse at Jake's grueling training regimens, his mental preparation for fights, and his reactions to setbacks such as defeats or injuries. The series also broaches Jake's aspirations beyond boxing—such as his ventures into music and business—and how these endeavors influence his relationship with Logan.

Sibling Rivalry

Despite their shared successes, Logan and Jake have had public disagreements due to their differing personalities and professional choices. Paul American explores these tensions, highlighting instances of sibling rivalry, as well as moments of mutual support in challenging times.

Paul American hits the screens on March 27.

