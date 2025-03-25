Logan Paul's blunder; Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns missing? 4 Mistakes WWE made on RAW from Glasgow

RAW from Glasgow was one of the most entertaining offerings of the Netflix Era. Several matches kept fans engaged while also furthering some of the bigger storylines heading into WrestleMania season.

Ad

CM Punk, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes all delivered promos aimed at their WrestleMania opponents. Fans witnessed The Usos reunite for a tag team match against A-Town Down Under.

While the fans in Glasgow, Scotland, likely went home happy, there were a few notable misfires. WWE made the next four mistakes on RAW from Glasgow.

#4. The Maverick's false promise

Logan Paul isn't living up to the big promise he made during the RAW on Netflix launch show. At the press event, The Maverick said he'd be full-time and dedicate his life/time to wrestling.

Ad

Trending

He has only appeared a handful of times since making that vow, including the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and a few episodes of RAW. He cut a 20-second promo via Instagram stating that he would meet AJ Styles in the ring next week in London.

It seems like Styles should just be added to a multi-star match for the Intercontinental Championship instead of having an uneven feud with Paul.

The Phenomenal One already teased a big showdown with Breakker, so WWE should have gone that route for WrestleMania.

Ad

#3. WWE doesn't use any of its Scottish superstars

Ad

When WWE goes to international locations for shows, it usually tries to include any superstars from those countries. Zelina Vega and Damian Priest performed in Puerto Rico.

Rhea Ripley, Indi Hartwell, and Grayson Waller all appeared in Australia for last year's Elimination Chamber. Gunther also made appearances on several recent broadcasts from Europe.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn always appear when WWE is in Canada. Since RAW emanated from Glasgow, it would have been nice to at least see Drew McIntyre, Piper Niven, or Alba Fyre make an appearance.

Ad

#2. Too many moving parts in the Women's World title feud

IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley all want to leave Las Vegas as champions. (Image Credit: WWE.com)

There are a lot of zigs and zags in the Women's World Title feud that are confusing to follow. Rhea Ripley won the title at the beginning of the year. She lost it two months later to IYO SKY after costing SKY an Elimination Chamber spot.

Ad

Bianca Belair then won the Elimination Chamber while also dealing with the fallout from Jade Cargill's attack. Her actions have been inconsistent since she's been on a rollercoaster for the last month.

Adam Pearce claimed he had been trying to reach Ripley regarding her rematch, yet the two are on RAW together. There will be another title match before WrestleMania 41, with Belair as the guest referee.

She claimed she didn't know how to be a referee. Perhaps she needs to change her nickname if she doesn't know how to count to three.

Ad

#1. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns don't join CM Punk on RAW

Ad

Roman Reigns' absence from certain shows became the norm throughout his four-year title run. It makes sense for someone like Brock Lesnar, who was unapologetically a part-time star.

However, when someone fails to appear for the go-home episodes of RAW or SmackDown ahead of a big match or Premium Live Event, it sends the wrong message.

Seth Rollins appeared on both shows last week. Reigns joined Rollins and Punk on SmackDown, but neither of the former Shield members made the trip to Glasgow.

The Best in the World did the honors and claimed he would be on SmackDown for the big contract signing. Rollins is a RAW star and could have at least made an appearance backstage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE