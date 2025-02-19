"He can’t even win when it’s a movie" - Fans react to Tyron Woodley’s resurfaced 2016 movie cameo in $98 million blockbuster alongside Salman Khan

Fans reacted to former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley's cameo in the 2016 Bollywood sports drama starring megastar Salman Khan.

Ad

The clip is from the movie ‘Sultan’, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The protagonist, Sultan, is a wrestler who once competed in the Olympics but no longer competes. Years later, to prove himself and earn money to start a blood bank, he enrolls in an MMA tournament.

Woodley plays a foreign mixed martial arts star and competes against Sultan. In the movie, Sultan showcases his wrestling prowess and defeats ‘The Chosen One’.

Ad

Trending

ACD MMA shared the clip from the movie on their X handle, sparking reactions from several MMA enthusiasts. Many were shocked to see Woodley in a Bollywood film and rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan took a jab at Woodley, emphasizing that he can’t even win in scripted scenarios, commenting:

“He can't even win when it's a movie.”

Another user highlighted that the former UFC champion had better defense in the movie than in his fight with Jake Paul, writing:

“Better defense than his Jake Paul fight.”

One MMA enthusiast asserted that Woodley's fights have the same style in both real life and on-screen, writing:

Ad

“What are you talking about? is like almost any woodley fight I have seen.”

A Bollywood fan commented:

“Nobody can fight with Salman the king.”

An X user compared movie fight scenes to real fights and voiced their disappointment, commenting:

“I can't watch fight scenes in movies it's so rough, even a great movie like Rocky that are great movies the boxing part is terrible.”

Ad

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshot courtesy: @acdmma_ on X]

Tyron Woodley ended his UFC career on four-fight losing streak

Tyron Woodley made his UFC debut at UFC 156 in 2013, where he faced Jay Hieron. He delivered a spectacular performance, securing a first-round knockout victory in just 36 seconds.

Ad

Woodley claimed the welterweight title at UFC 201, knocking out Robbie Lawler to get his hand raised. After four successful title defenses, ‘The Chosen One’ lost his crown to Kamaru Usman via unanimous decision at UFC 235.

In his last UFC outing, Woodley faced Vicente Luque at UFC 260 and was submitted via D’Arce choke in the first round. This marked his fourth consecutive loss. Following that, he parted ways with the promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.