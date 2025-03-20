WWE official warns Logan Paul after he’s caught breaking major backstage rule

Logan Paul seems to be followed around by controversy. Despite the industry he is focused on at any given time, the rising WWE Superstar has found himself in hot water over the years. New behind-the-scenes footage has revealed a potential backstage debacle with Logan and WWE officials.

Ad

The Maverick arrived in WWE in 2021, then debuted the following year and took the WWE Universe by storm unlike any other celebrity superstar. Paul has a United States Championship reign under his belt and several high-profile matches with top veterans, and now he's mixing it up with names like AJ Styles and CM Punk on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Paul vs. Styles is rumored for the big event.

Paul's latest YouTube vlog features footage from the recent RAW at Madison Square Garden in NYC. The Ultimate Influencer is seen at pre-show rehearsals, talking to Michael "PS" Hayes, a Senior Producer and Vice President of Creative Writing and booking. It's believed Hayes indicated that Paul has received some warning or reprimand for uploading behind-the-scenes footage to social media.

Ad

Trending

"[to Paul's camera-man] F**k you! [to Paul] You're gonna get caught again!" Hayes said.

Paul's cameraman caught the exchange with Hayes.

"Michael, I can't get caught if it's me posting the videos. [Hayes: that's the best defense!] Oh, plausible deniability... you're saying? [Hayes: exactly!] But I'm a professional, Michael," Paul responded.

To this, Michael called Paul a "Professional bulls****er!" Logan and Hayes shared several laughs as the former jokingly accused the WWE Hall of Famer of gaslighting him.

Ad

Ad

Logan Paul then knocked Michael's suit off and asked why he came to RAW dressed like a baseball. They both wanted the joke left in the final edit, showing the friendly rapport between the veteran wrestler and the YouTuber.

Logan Paul's new reality show set to premiere

A new reality show featuring Logan Paul and brother Jake Paul is coming to Max. The premiere of the eight-episode series, titled "Paul American," will air at 12 AM ET on Thursday, March 27.

Ad

Paul American will follow the personal lives of Logan and Jake Paul with never-before-seen footage and other exclusive content, including a look at Logan's WWE career. The show promises to "peel back the curtain on the most raw, honest, and intimate moments in the brothers' over-the-top, high-octane lives."

New episodes of Paul American will air every Thursday. The season finale will be released on May 15. The Paul Brothers are the executive producers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback