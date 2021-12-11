"It's a cheat code" - Logan and Jake Paul discuss how they benefit from each other's global popularity 

Logan and Jake Paul agree that they benefit from each other's global popularity. Logan even compared it to a 'cheat code,' claiming that he has had the opportunity to sit back and focus on other projects because of Jake Paul's massive success in 2021.

"It's a cheat code. It's an amplification dude. Especially in an era of social media where relevancy is so significant, like you're chasing being relevant or being able to move product or get views or whatever it is, I now have the privilege of being able to sit back and focus on my work in this project in particular because you're [Jake Paul] making so much noise," Logan Paul said.

In a recent episode of the Impaulsive podcast, Jake Paul said that although this year has been more successful for him compared to his older brother, they both benefit off of each other's press every time they step inside the ring.

"I'm definitely carrying the weight of the Paul family for sure. This is sort of my year, it is what it is... I'm just going back to back with these super big promotions and billboards and sh*t all over cities and commercials on TV, the answer is yes [I have been more successful this year]... The beautiful thing about this thing is that no matter what each one of us does, it benefits the other. He's benefitting off of my press and I'm benefitting off of his press and his accomplishments, and before we were in competition but now we look at it like 'oh, that's a win for him, that's a win for me,' which is beautiful. It's very healthy," Jake Paul said.

Jake Paul claims he'd beat brother Logan if they fight down the line

Jake Paul claims he will beat older brother Logan if they exchange leather inside a boxing ring. 'The Problem Child' pointed out that 'The Maverick' hasn't been in fight camp in a while, whereas he has been training for a professional boxing match.

"People ask us this all the time and the answer stays the same man, it's me. The kid hasn't been in camp in like..." Paul said.

Jake Paul also said that fans want to watch a "never been done before" brother-against-brother fight between him and Logan down the line, and left the doors open for a potential showdown. Jake (4-0) is scheduled to take on former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in a much-anticipated rematch on December 18.

