NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 10: Release date, time, where to watch, and what to expect

As NCIS: Sydney season 2 moves towards its season finale, fans are getting ready for a nail-biting and action-packed finale. The Australian-set spin-off of the successful NCIS franchise has served up an engaging second season, with action, military intrigue, and cross-cultural cooperation.
Against the richly varied Australian landscapes, the series traces a combination of American NCIS agents and Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers in their collaborations to crack challenging crimes against U.S. Navy personnel.
This season has been filled with high stakes, emotional drama, and increasing friendship among the global agents. In NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 9, Mango Madness, the team was probing the death of a U.S. Marine corporal in a joint training exercise.
As the hot climate of the tropical location provided tension, personal and professional tensions seethed just below the surface. As the agents continued to dig, the case yielded more surprises than anticipated, setting the stage for what is shaping up to be a thrilling and action-packed conclusion.
NCIS: Sydney season 2: Release date and time
NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 10, titled Sting in the Tail, airs on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 8 PM ET on CBS. The episode will last about an hour and conclude the second season officially. Below is the release schedule for all the regions.
NCIS: Sydney season 2: Where to watch
Viewers in the U.S. and abroad have several convenient options for watching the NCIS: Sydney season 2 finale. The episode will air on CBS. For those who prefer to stream, Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can watch the episode live or on demand the same night it airs.
Meanwhile, subscribers to the Paramount+ Essential plan will be able to stream the episode starting Saturday, April 26, 2025. With multiple viewing options available, fans won’t have to miss a moment of the high-stakes action.
What to expect from NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 10
In the season finale, the NCIS and AFP teams are confronted with a dual crisis that compromises national security. A Stinger missile is stolen during preparations for the World War II commemoration ceremony in Darwin, sparking fears of a possible terror attack. With the ceremony approaching, the team has to move fast to find the missile and avert disaster.
Meanwhile, they are also asked to probe a horrific double murder, requiring the agents to divide their attention between two equally compelling threats. The intense pressure cooker setting and dual cases will push their abilities, wisdom, and allegiance to the limit. Expect lots of thrilling action sequences, dramatic character moments, and the kind of seat-of-your-pants storytelling that NCIS devotees enjoy.
As the season finale, it can also leave audiences with cliffhangers or surprises that will be continued in the third season.
NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 9 recap
Episode 9 was on the scorching hot jungle of the tropics, when a combined drill between U.S. Marines and Australian troops suddenly turned tragic. The team was called in to look into the untimely death of an American Marine corporal, believed to have occurred due to natural causes. The agents, however, peeled the layers off one by one, only to uncover evidence pointing to foul play.
With the temperatures rising and the pressure mounting, the NCIS and AFP agents had to overcome personal differences and operational obstacles. The episode emphasized discipline, loyalty, and cultural differences, particularly as the investigation revealed concealed motives and a tangled web of deceit that went further than expected. Team relationships were put to the test, leading to emotional stakes heading into the finale.
With a missing missile, an imminent public event, and a shocking murder case all coalescing, NCIS: Sydney season 2 Episode 10 is about to bring on a finale that doesn't hold back.
Don't miss catching the season finale on Friday, April 25, streaming on CBS.
