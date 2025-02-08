NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 2: Release date, time, where to watch, and more

NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 2, Fire in the Hole, is all set to release on CBS on Friday, February 14, 2025. The show follows a team of U.S. NCIS agents and Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers working together to solve naval crimes in the Indo-Pacific region.

When the body of a U.S. Navy officer is found, members of the team must go undercover to a themed wedding to investigate the mysterious death. Similar to the first episode, Heart Starter, released on February 7, 2025, viewers can expect a gripping investigation leading to sinister truths.

NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 2 release dates and timings to look out for

The show’s second episode, Fire in the Hole, will air on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on CBS. The NCIS franchise is back with NCIS Sydney season 2, entertaining audiences for over two decades with its thrilling, fast-paced criminal investigations.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the airing schedule for different regions:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Friday, February 14, 2025 8 PM PST (Pacific Standard Time) Friday, February 14, 2025 5 PM CST (Central Standard Time) Friday, February 14, 2025 7 PM MST (Mountain Standard Time) Friday, February 14, 2025 6 PM CET (Central European Time) Saturday, February 15, 2025 2 AM IST (India Standard Time) Saturday, February 15, 2025 6 AM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Saturday, February 15, 2025 1 AM

In addition to these options, episodes will be available for a limited time on CBS.com and the CBS app. International viewers should check their local networks or streaming platforms for regional availability and schedules.

Where to watch NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 2

Still from the series ( Image via YouTube/ Global TV)

For viewers in the United States, the second episode of NCIS: Sydney season 2 airs on CBS on the previously mentioned date.

The episode will be available on Paramount+ from February 15, 2025 onwards, for viewers who prefer streaming. The channel also offers the complete first season, which allows newcomers to dive into the series from the beginning.

For fans in Canada and Australia, Global TV and Network 10, respectively, broadcast the latest episodes. Regional streaming platforms may also host the series for on-demand viewing.

Preview of NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 2

The upcoming episode of NCIS: Sydney season 2, Fire in the Hole, starts with a chilling discovery. A young girl finds the body of a former U.S. Navy officer in Sydney Harbor, setting the stage for a riveting investigation. The NCIS team’s pursuit of justice leads them to an unexpected location—an 18th-century sailing ship hosting a pirate-themed wedding.

Special Agent DeShawn Jackson and Constable Evie Cooper take on undercover roles, blending in with the costumed guests to uncover critical leads. As they navigate the festive yet perilous environment, the stakes escalate, and hidden threats come to light.

The main cast of NCIS: Sydney season 2

The series boasts a talented ensemble cast that brings its characters to life. Here’s a look at the main cast:

Olivia Swann as Michelle Mackey, the NCIS Special Agent-in-Charge who leads the team with determination and expertise.

as Michelle Mackey, the NCIS Special Agent-in-Charge who leads the team with determination and expertise. Todd Lasance as Jim Dempsey, the AFP Second-in-Command who brings local knowledge and grit to the investigations.

as Jim Dempsey, the AFP Second-in-Command who brings local knowledge and grit to the investigations. Sean Saga , as DeShawn Jackson, is an NCIS Special Agent with sharp instincts and a strong sense of justice.

, as DeShawn Jackson, is an NCIS Special Agent with sharp instincts and a strong sense of justice. Tuuli Narkle as Evie Cooper, an AFP Constable known for her resourcefulness and courage.

as Evie Cooper, an AFP Constable known for her resourcefulness and courage. Mavournee Hazel , as Bluebird Gleeson, is a skilled forensic scientist who plays a pivotal role in uncovering crucial evidence.

, as Bluebird Gleeson, is a skilled forensic scientist who plays a pivotal role in uncovering crucial evidence. As Roy Penrose, William McInnes is a forensic pathologist with years of experience and a meticulous approach.

Tune in on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS to see more NCIS: Sydney season 2.

