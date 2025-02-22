NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 4 – Release date, time, where to watch, and more

NCIS: Sydney season 2 is set to premiere on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. The season continues to captivate audiences with its gripping crime investigations set against the Australian backdrop. As an extension of the globally popular NCIS franchise, the show follows a dedicated team of special agents tackling high-risk cases while navigating international law enforcement challenges.

The upcoming episode promises an intense storyline centered on cybersecurity and digital misinformation. A car explosion shakes things up just as a U.S. Navy cyber engineer’s teenage daughter is about to take her first driving lesson. What initially seems like an accident soon unravels into something far more sinister, leading the NCIS: Sydney team into a complex investigation filled with online conspiracies and hidden threats.

NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 4: Release date and time

NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 4, titled Truth Sabre, is scheduled to air on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Viewers who have been following the show’s fast-paced investigations can expect another exciting case.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Friday, February 28, 2025 8:00 PM PST (Pacific Standard Time) Friday, February 28, 2025 5:00 PM CST (Central Standard Time) Friday, February 28, 2025 7:00 PM MST (Mountain Standard Time) Friday, February 28, 2025 6:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Saturday, March 1, 2025 2:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Saturday, March 1, 2025 6:30 AM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Saturday, March 1, 2025 1:00 AM

NCIS: Sydney season 2: Where to watch?

For viewers in the United States, the episode will premiere on CBS. Individuals who prefer to stream can watch it on Paramount+, where episodes are available after airing. International fans should check their local TV providers and streaming services that offer CBS content, as availability may vary by region.

Episode synopsis – Truth Sabre

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/Global TV)

In Truth Sabre, the team is called in to investigate a shocking car explosion that occurs at a crucial moment—just as the teenage daughter of a U.S. Navy cyber engineer is about to take her first driving lesson. The sudden and violent nature of the incident raises suspicions, and investigators soon uncover evidence suggesting the attack was deliberate.

As the team digs deeper, they uncover connections to online conspiracies and cyber threats. Misinformation, digital manipulation, and high-tech warfare play a major role in this case, making it one of the most intricate investigations they have faced. With growing concerns over cybersecurity breaches in real-world conflicts, Truth Sabre promises to be an intense and thought-provoking episode.

The NCIS: Sydney team will need to rely on their expertise, instincts, and teamwork to untangle the hidden motives behind the attack and prevent further danger.

Cast for NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 4

The core cast members featured in this episode include:

Olivia Swann as Michelle Mackey, NCIS Special Agent-in-Charge

as Michelle Mackey, NCIS Special Agent-in-Charge Todd Lasance as Jim "JD" Dempsey, Australian Federal Police (AFP) Second-in-Command

as Jim "JD" Dempsey, Australian Federal Police (AFP) Second-in-Command Sean Sagar as DeShawn Jackson, NCIS Special Agent (SA)

as DeShawn Jackson, NCIS Special Agent (SA) Tuuli Narkle as Constable Evie Cooper

as Constable Evie Cooper Mavournee Hazel as Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson

as Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson William McInnes as Roy Penrose

Recap of previous episode

The previous episode, titled Deep Water, saw the team investigating the disappearance of a U.S. marine biologist conducting research in the Great Barrier Reef. As they followed the trail of evidence, they uncovered a shocking truth—the scientist had stumbled upon an illegal dumping operation that posed a major threat to the environment.

The episode was packed with underwater sequences, betrayals, and high-stakes action as the team worked against the clock to expose those responsible. It highlighted not only the dangers of environmental crimes but also the political and corporate influences that can make such cases difficult to solve.

With Truth Sabre following up on the momentum, viewers can expect another high-energy episode filled with twists, intense investigations, and critical decisions.

Catch NCIS: Sydney season 2 streaming on Paramount+.

