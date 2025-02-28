NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 5: Release date, time, where to watch, and more

The action-packed crime drama NCIS: Sydney season 2 continues to build momentum with its gripping storylines and high-risk investigations. As a new installment in the NCIS franchise, this global spin-off combines American investigative know-how with Australian police, producing an energetic and gripping narrative.

With every episode unveiling new secrets, viewers are eagerly anticipating NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 5. The next episode is set to air on Friday, March 7, 2025, on CBS. For streaming enthusiasts, it will be available on Paramount+, usually the day after the broadcast. Below is the release schedule along with all details.

NCIS: Sydney season 2: Release date and time

NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 5 is set to air on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 8 PM EST on CBS. Viewers in different regions are expected to set their clocks accordingly, as local airing times may vary. Below is the release schedule by time zone.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Friday, March 7, 2025 8:00 PM PST (Pacific Standard Time) Friday, March 7, 2025 5:00 PM CST (Central Standard Time) Friday, March 7, 2025 7:00 PM MST (Mountain Standard Time) Friday, March 7, 2025 6:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Saturday, March 8, 2025 2:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Saturday, March 8, 2025 6:30 AM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Saturday, March 8, 2025 1:00 AM

Where to watch NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 5?

The upcoming episode will air live on CBS, making it accessible to cable subscribers. For those who prefer streaming, the episode will be available on Paramount+. CBS.com and the CBS app may also provide on-demand streaming options for those with a valid cable login. Fans are encouraged to verify streaming schedules through official CBS and Paramount+ platforms.

NCIS: Sydney episode 4 recap

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/Global TV)

In NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 4, titled Truth Sabre, the team went into the realm of internet conspiracies when a car belonging to a U.S. Navy cyber engineer blew up just as her teenage daughter was preparing to have a driving lesson. The probe revealed a string of encrypted messages that pointed to a larger cyber threat that might affect national security.

As Captain Michelle Mackey and Sergeant Jim JD Dempsey pursued leads, tensions within the team mounted over competing methods of managing digital evidence. The episode concluded with a foreboding threat from an anonymous hacker, setting the stage for an even greater challenge in episode 5.

What to expect from NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 5?

NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 5, titled Shucked, is expected to be an action-packed addition to the series. With tensions abroad still running high in the Indo-Pacific, the stakes have never been higher for the agents on the ground.

This episode would witness a special partnership between U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP), who are pooling their resources in a multinational task force. Their role is to combat maritime offenses in one of the most disputed regions of sea on Earth.

Audiences can anticipate high-octane action and high-stakes drama as the team works its way through the intricacies of international relations and attempts to maintain security on the water. The episode is set to explore themes of cooperation, trust, and the complexities of working across borders.

Set against the looming backdrop of tensions, the show will examine the complex dynamics of the agents and their counterparts and the camaraderie and complexities they encounter.

NCIS: Sydney- Main cast

Olivia Swann as Captain Michelle Mackey – The fearless commander torn between duty and personal life.

– The fearless commander torn between duty and personal life. Todd Lasance as Sergeant Jim JD Dempsey – A seasoned veteran with unparalleled field experience.

– A seasoned veteran with unparalleled field experience. Sean Sagar as Special Agent DeShawn Jackson – Introducing new know-how and strategic thinking.

– Introducing new know-how and strategic thinking. Tuuli Narkle as Constable Evie Cooper – A brilliant detective solving high-risk cases.

– A brilliant detective solving high-risk cases. Mavournee Hazel as Bluebird Blue Gleeson – The forensic scientist who is pulling back the covers to reveal key evidence.

– The forensic scientist who is pulling back the covers to reveal key evidence. William McInnes as Dr. Roy Penrose – The precise forensic pathologist helping solve tricky cases.

Don't miss NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 5, premiering on March 7, 2025, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

