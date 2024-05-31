Eric ending explained: What happened to Edgar Anderson?

Netflix Eric is a British mini-series that premiered on May 30, 2024, with its 6-episode story. The psychological thriller lives up to its promise, keeping fans on the edge of their seats with stunning performances, layered themes, and an intriguing story.

Eric focuses on the 1980s and a puppeteer named Vincent Anderson, whose son Edgar goes missing. The story progresses as Vincent slowly starts losing his mind in grief, wondering whether he will ever see his son again. He desperately searches for Edgar with Eric, a monster puppet.

In the last episode, Vincent is reunited with Edgar after much agony, alienation, despair, and unfortunate circumstances. This article will trace the plot of Netflix Eric and the story of Edgar Anderson's reunion with his father.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Netflix Eric. Reader discretion is recommended.

What happened to Edgar Anderson in Netflix Eric?

Ivan Morris Hoew as Edgar Anderson in Netflix Eric (via IMDb/Netflix)

Edgar Anderson's story begins when he mysteriously disappears from his home, making his parents, Vincent and Cassie, fear for his safety. They approach the police and the missing persons' department for assistance, and Vincent starts falling apart in his desperate search for his son.

It is later revealed that Edgar decides to follow a homeless man named Yusuuf into the subway tunnels after a fight with his father. While the audience knows this, his parents' characters in the show do not. When Yusuuf notices the little boy, he forcibly takes him to his colony and even contemplates taking the reward Cassie offered for her son's return before the police get involved.

After a raid on the subway tunnels, Edgar manages to escape with another colony dweller, Raya, and manages to reach the surface, though he does not directly go home.

During the final episode, when Vincent is close to losing all hope of finding his son, he passes out in the underground tunnels. As he wakes up and tries to emerge from his breakdown, he sees a drawing on the wall, which he immediately recognizes as Edgar's work. He realizes what to do and runs to steal the suit for the puppet Eric from his son's drawings that haunt his imagination.

Vincent wears the Eric suit and comes on a television camera that is covering a protest. He appeals to his son while wearing the suit, breaking down throughout his speech. He ends with the familiar line that the father-son duo used to share: "Race you home."

Edgar manages to see his father on TV and rushes home. He rounds the corner at the same time as Vincent, and both of them are reunited as Edgar returns home at last.

Who are Netflix Eric cast members? Explored

Benedict Cumberbatch and Gaby Hoffmann in Netflix Eric (via IMDb/Netflix)

The British psychological thriller-drama features a talented cast, starring Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock), Gaby Hoffmann (Everyone Says I Love You), and Ivan Morris Howe. The full list of all the cast members is given below:

Benedict Cumberbatch as Vincent Anderson

Ivan Morris Howe as Edgar Anderson

Gaby Hoffmann as Cassie Anderson

McKinley Belcher III as Michael Ledroit

Wade Allain-Marcus as Ali Gator

Mark Gillis as William Elliot

Dan Fogler as Lennie Wilson

Phoebe Nicholls as Anne Anderson

Donald Sage Mackay as Jerry

Clarke Peters as George Lovett

David Denman as Matteo Cripp

Bamar Kane as Yusuuf Egbe

Adepero Odyue as Cecile Rochelle

Alexis Molnar as Raya

Roberta Colindrez as Ronnie

Season 1 of Eric, receiving brilliant reviews for its multi-layered and deep portrayal of themes, is streaming now on Netflix.