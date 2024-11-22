Netflix’s A Man on the Inside: The definitive guide to all the songs in the series

Michael Schur's all-new spy comedy, A Man on the Inside premiered on Netflix on November 21, 2024. Inspired by the Oscar-nominated documentary The Mole Agent, the series stars Ted Danson as Charles, a retired professor who becomes an undercover investigator at Pacific View retirement home in San Francisco.

Apart from Ted Danson, the cast includes Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Stephanie Beatriz, Susan Ruttan, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sally Struthers, Eugene Cordero, Margaret Avery, John Getz, Lori Tan Chinn, Clyde Kusatsu, Marc Evan Jackson, and Jama Williamson.

The soundtrack for A Man on the Inside is composed by David Schwartz, known for his work on The Good Place and Arrested Development. The musical score of the show enhances the comedic and heartwarming moments in the retirement home setting.

The complete soundtrack of A Man on the Inside

Here is a list of all the songs featured in the show -

The Wind by Cat Stevens

Rip Rip by David Holmes

The Opera House by The Olivia Tremor Control

Antisocial by Jocelin

Born Under a Bad Sign by Cream

For a Dancer by Jackson Browne

When We Were Young by The Wild Wild

Everybody’s Gotta Live by Love

Pony by Ginuwine

Love Train by The O’Jays

Most of All I Love You by Stan Laferriere

Let’s Ride in the Sky by Brice Davoli & Valerie Deniz

California Stars by Billy Bragg & Wilco

Worship You by Vampire Weekend

Time to Move On by Tom Petty

Touch of Grey by Grateful Dead

Since I Found You Girl by Charles Mintz

Some Enchanted Evening by Perry Como

Two of Us by Aimee Mann & Michael Penn

A Man on the Inside: Plot and production

The showrunner for A Man on the Inside is Michael Schur, known for critically acclaimed comedy series such as Parks and Recreation, The Good Place, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

A former writer for Saturday Night Live and producer for The Office (U.S.), Schur's signature style is optimistic storytelling with humorous and diverse characters. He has won three Primetime Emmy Awards, the most recent one for the show Hacks.

While talking about his inspiration for the show, Schur told Tudum by Netflix,

“This is a multigenerational show, and it is equally important to investigate the inner lives of the people who are my age — because it’s a weird thing, when your parents start to need your help. You’re not used to that,”

He continued,

“The whole basis for the relationship was that you need their help. It struck me as such a good idea to adapt this because we just don’t talk about this stuff. It feels painful, and it’s especially hard to talk about it directly with your parents.”

The plot of the show revolves around Charles, who goes undercover in a senior living facility to investigate suspected criminal activity. Throughout the investigation, Charles makes connections with the residents and his experiences offer a fresh perspective on aging and relationships.

A Man on the Inside features eight nearly 30-minute episodes, available for streaming on Netflix. The producers are Michael Schur, Morgan Sackett, David Miner, Christopher Clements, Julie Goldman, Marcela Santibañez, and the director of the original film, Maite Alberdi. The series has a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on early reviews.

Catch A Man on the Inside on Netflix.

