"2025 is not real": Internet reacts as Superman actor gets arrested for a DUI

Many fans may know Tom Welling from his time playing Clark Kent/Superman in the hit CW series Smallville. However, the actor did run into a bit of trouble with the law recently. The Superman actor was arrested earlier this month, for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested outside of an Arby's where his blood alcohol level was reportedly to be above 0.08 percent.

The reports of the Superman actor being arrested were first revealed by TMZ. The local police apparently intervened after Welling showcased signs of being under the influence of alcohol, which led to some questions. He was then allowed to go after a bit of questioning and his mugshot was taken, which was revealed to the internet by TMZ as well.

However, following Tom Welling's arrest, many fans online reacted to the news of the Smallville actor being arrested for being under the influence of alcohol. The turned of events caused widespread reactions as fans were trying to grasp the fact that Welling, who has been controversy-free throughout his career, was able to get into a situation like this.

Trending

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

"Tom welling getting arrested for a dui in an arbys parking lot 2025 is not real," said one fan.

"Tom welling getting arrested in a arby’s parking lot for a dui was not on my 2025 bingo list," said another fan.

"Tom Welling was arrested for a DUI in an Arby's parking lot" is an insane sentence," said another fan.

"Never in my life i thought one day id see a tom welling mugshot," reacted another fan to the news.

While many people were shocked by Tom Welling's arrest, many fans also wished the best to the actor. Fans showcased their concern by hoping that Tom Welling was doing alright and that not much damage was done. Many fans also wished him to take care and hoped that he would get the help he needed.

Expand Tweet

"It’s important to say that i don’t know tom welling or if he is an alcoholic but if he is, i hope he has the support to get help. he’s lucky that he didn’t hurt himself or anyone else. alcoholism ruins lives and even though it’s an addiction, not many people get how serious it is," said another fan.

"I know everyone is laughing at the Tom Welling DUI news, but you guys never know what someone is going through or what they’re dealing with. Driving under the influence is stupid, irresponsible, and reckless. But I sincerely hope that he’s doing well mentally and emotionally," said another fan.

Tom Welling's legacy as Superman explored

Expand Tweet

Tom Welling is best known for portraying Clark Kent/Superman on the CW DC series Smallville. He portrayed the superhero for the course of 10 seasons and the show focused on a younger Clark Kent living in Smallville as he tried navigating through his life while also exploring and discovering his powers.

The show presents an origin story as it eventually leads to Clark becoming Superman. Over the years, many fans have considered Welling's portrayal to be a definitive portrayal of the character. He also reprised his role in the Crisis on Infinite Earth's crossover event on the CW.

For further updates, stay tuned with us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback