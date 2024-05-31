300 TV series reportedly in the works, Zack Snyder may return to direct

A 300 TV series with Zack Snyder as the helming director is in development at Warner Bros Television, as reported by various media houses.

The exact plot details have not been revealed yet but the show should serve as a prequel to the film 300 (2006), which was directed by Zack Snyder. The film was based on Frank Miller’s 300 comics and starred Lena Headey, Gerard Butler, and Rodrigo Santorini, among others.

Eight years after the release of 300, its sequel 300: Rise of an Empire was released in 2014. It was directed by Smart People (2008) director Noam Murro and starred Eva Green, Rodrigo Santoro, and Lena Headey, among others.

There is no news on whether this upcoming 300 TV series will be streamed only on Warner’s networks and streaming service, or whether they will sell it to another media outlet.

What was Zack Snyder's 300 movie all about?

300, directed and co-written by Zack Snyder was based on the graphic novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley. This movie which took inspiration from real historical events and also from the film The 300 Spartans (1962) is about King Leonidas and 300 Spartans, who in the battle of Thermopylae fight against Xerxes and his enormous Persian army.

The synopsis of the film reads as—

"In 480 B.C. a state of war exists between Persia, led by King Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro), and Greece. At the Battle of Thermopylae, Leonidas (Gerard Butler), king of the Greek city state of Sparta, leads his badly outnumbered warriors against the massive Persian army.

It continues—

"Though certain death awaits the Spartans, their sacrifice inspires all of Greece to unite against their common enemy."

Its follow-up film 300: Rise of an Empire directed by Noam Murro and co-written by Snyder shows Xerex, who with the help of his majestic Persian army, goes to control the major states of Greece.

To save Athens from him, Themistocles, the Athens admiral allies with Sparta. He must unite all of Greece, to fight the Persian army.

The synopsis of the film reads as—

"While King Leonidas and his 300 Spartans have their date with destiny at Thermopylae, another battle against the Persians is brewing, this time at sea. Themistocles (Sullivan Stapleton), a Greek general, sees the threat posed by the God-King Xerxes of Persia."

It continues—

"He knows that he must unite all of Greece if he is to stand any chance of repelling the Persian invasion. Even if he accomplishes his mission, Themistocles must still face Artemisia (Eva Green), the ruthless leader of the Persian armada."

Zack Snyder, who co-wrote the screenplay for 300: Rise of an Empire and directed the 2006 film 300 has received an enormous response worldwide. Combined, both these movies have grossed more than $780 million worldwide.

Snyder's name being attached to the series will make it wait-worthy and will also attract the fans of the 300 franchise.

More news about the 300 TV series is expected to arrive soon.