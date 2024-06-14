50 Cent reportedly receives death threat from former drug kingpin Cory “Ghost” Holland over $1B lawsuit claiming TV show ‘Power’ is based on his life

Last year, former drug kingpin Cory “Ghost” Holland sued rapper and TV producer 50 Cent for $1 billion. He claimed that the latter’s TV show Power is inspired by his own life, which he does not approve of.

On June 13, 2024, All Hip Hop reported that Holland exchanged email correspondence with 50 Cent’s legal team and seemingly gave a death threat to the Guess Who’s Back hitmaker.

All Hip Hop obtained a copy of the email. It read:

“If a motherf*cker gets killed because your motherf*cking client threaten me and my family, file a motherf*cking motion for that. I ain’t playing with your motherf*cking client no more, next time he or anyone he sends pull up, f*ck the litigation. Like he said in the video. Peace.”

The alleged email, which Cory Holland Sr. reportedly signed, also warned 50 Cent’s legal firms that it was the last time they would hear from him and he was waiting for the judge’s decision. The statement also added that Ghost’s mother’s stroke was the “last straw” for him.

The alleged email exchange between 50 Cent's attorneys and Cory "Ghost" Holland shared by All Hip Hop. (Image via X/allhiphopcom)

50 Cent’s legal team has reportedly dismissed Cory Holland’s case as “baseless”

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, created and produced the Starz network crime thriller drama Power in collaboration with Courtney A. Kemp. It ran for six seasons between June 2014 and February 2020. The story revolved around a drug lord who went by the alias “Ghost” and wished to leave his life of crime and become a businessman and legitimate nightclub owner.

Former drug kingpin Cory Holland, better known as the “Ghost,” filed a $1 billion lawsuit against 50 Cent in 2023, claiming that the character of the protagonist was based on him.

He further alleged that he sent a copy of his 2007 CD Blasphemy (which narrated his memoir) to his friend and Courtney A. Kemp's father as a plea to transition into a “legitimate exit from the drug trade.”

Instead, Kemp and Jackson exploited his life’s story for profit without permission. In his civil suit, he has also outlined the various similarities between the CD and the TV show.

Recently, Holland reportedly sent an email to 50 Cent’s legal team warning them of severe consequences if their client continued to “threaten” his family, seemingly to compel him to drop the suit.

As per All Hip Hop, the rapper's legal counsel has expressed concerns over their client’s welfare and proclaimed Cory Holland’s statements as “violent.” Not only that, but they have reportedly got in touch with Analisa Torres, the judge presiding over the case, and stated:

“This language can only be understood as a threat of violence against Mr. Jackson and his counsel. We are also in the process of notifying the relevant local authorities.”

In contrast, the Ghost reportedly wrote multiple letters to the judge explaining his plight. He claimed that Jackson “plays games with people’s lives, he humiliates people, he comes to their homes, then plays a victim,” and is constantly in others’ “mess.” He also reportedly warned 50 that he was “no entertainer.”

The former drug lord has reportedly purported that on more than one occasion, 50 Cent has sent “goons” to his Los Angeles residence, including in his absence, which has not only led to his escape to Michigan but also resulted in his mother’s stroke.

“Plaintiff had [to] up and move [his mother] from her state out of fear that 50 Cent was going harm her and me. Plaintiff tries to protect himself and deal with the constant pressure and fear that is real,” Holland wrote in a letter to the court.

As per All Hip Hop, Cory Holland also had an altercation with Jackson’s henchmen, who reportedly “threatened” him at a gas station.

Meanwhile, the lawyers of the rap star turned TV magnate have dismissed Holland’s case as “baseless” and claimed that the characters and storylines of Power were “fictional.”

50 Cent's legal team has also claimed that Holland’s lawsuit was “untimely” and would only infringe on the intellectual property rights of the show and its continued impact. As the lawsuit is ongoing, Cory “Ghost” Holland continues to stress on the personal and financial damages incurred by him and dubbed it “actual theft of my life.”

