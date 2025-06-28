On June 27, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Sports TV reported that the actor Ahn Dong-goo was cast for the upcoming season 2 of All Of Us Are Dead. He would join the series as the new character of the series and provide new energy to the show. The confirmed cast line-up includes Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hu, Lomon, Cho Yi-hyun, Lee Min-jae, Kim Si-eun, Seo Ji-hoon, Yoon-gal, and Noh Jae-won.

All Of Us Are Dead season 2 will revolve around the aftermath of the zombie outbreak that took place at Hyosan High School. Although the students have survived, the series will focus on what happened after the nightmare.

All Of Us Are Dead 2 would be adapted from the webtoon of the same name

Similar to the first installment, All Of Us Are Dead 2 will be adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Joo Dong-geun. It will be helmed by the director Lee Jae-gyo, known for shows such as Daily Dose of Sunshine, Trap, The Fatal Encounter, and others. It would be penned by screenwriter Chun Sung-II, popular for series such as L.U.C.A: The Beginning, Your Honor, and more.

The second season has been known by other names, including Jigeum Uri Hakgyoneun 2, Suntem Morti cu Totii Sezonul 2, and more. Meanwhile, season 1 premiered worldwide on January 28, 2022, through Netflix.

It showcased the story of high school students who struggled through an unexpected zombie outbreak. The series was filmed at the high school named Sunghee Girls' High School, Andog, South Korea.

All Of Us Are Dead season 1 featured 12 episodes. The leading actors, including Yoon Chan-young and Park Ji-hu, won Best New Actor and Best New Actress accolades, respectively, for their roles in the show at the 8th Apan Star Awards. It took place at the Korea International Exhibition Center, Wester Ilsan District, Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on September 29, 2022.

In recent news, Park Ji-hu was featured in the romance and slice-of-life series Spring of Youth. She was also confirmed for the upcoming series Spirit Fingers. Yoon Chan-young was featured in the hit series High School Return of a Gangster and Hyper Knife.

Meanwhile, Choi Yi-hyun is currently starring in the ongoing supernatural and romance series Head Over Heels. She was confirmed for the upcoming series Vampire Chef. Lomon was confirmed for the series Human from Today alongside Kim Hye-yoon.

All Of Us Are Dead season 2 would reportedly begin filming on July 10, 2025.

