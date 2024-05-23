Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta's relationship timeline explored as ex-couple's divorce gets finalized

On Thursday, May 23, 2024, comedian Ali Wong finalized her divorce with her ex-husband, Justin Hatuka, after two years of separation. The ex-couple first separated in April 2022, and Wong filed for divorce in December 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Ali Wong has often talked about her ex-husband in her comedy specials Hard Knock Wife in 2018 and Don Wong in 2022. The couple were married for eight years and share two children, Mari, aged eight, and Nikki, aged six.

Ali Wong and Justin Hatuka first met in 2010

According to Us Weekly, Ali Wong and Justin Hatuka first met at a mutual friend's wedding in 2010. They immediately hit it off and began dating soon after. The pair tied the knot after four years of dating in November 2014. In an October 2019 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Wong recalled her intimate wedding at City Hall, saying:

“I got married at City Hall because I didn’t want to have a formal wedding because I’m a stand-up comic and I was like, ‘I don’t want to walk down the aisle for 60 seconds while people stare at me in silence.’ That would give me PTSD. So, we just got married at City Hall!”

They welcomed their first daughter, Mari, in November 2015, and their second daughter, Nikki, in December 2017. Ali Wong was pregnant with her second child while filming her second comedy special, Hard Knock Wife.

The Always Be My Maybe star has often talked about her husband's penchant for manning her merchandise booths during her comedy specials, adding that it had become a "fun, eccentric hobby of his."

The couple announced their separation on April 12, 2022, after eight years of marriage. Wong filed for divorce in 2023 and finalized their divorce in May 2024.

Ali Wong elaborated on her divorce and co-parenting with her ex-husband

Entertainment Weekly, which obtained court documents for the proceedings, reported that Ali Wong represented herself. The former couple's custody arrangements for their two daughters and the details of any financial settlement were not included in the document, though Wong has spoken about her husband signing a pre-nuptial agreement in Hard Knock Wife.

In a 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, the comedian recalled her surprise at the number of people affected by the end of her marriage, including her mother.

"I did not expect the announcement to be so widespread, but by far the hardest part about getting divorced was my mother's reaction. I had told her before that I thought we might get divorced, and she was really upset. She looked me in the eye and asked, ‘Can you just wait until I die?’ She was literally asking me to not live a life for myself," Wong said.

Referring to her divorce as "unconventional," Ali Wong also stated that her ex-husband is still her best friend. She even thanked him when she won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in Beef in January 2024.

“I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend, Justin, for all of your love and support. It’s because of you that I’m able to be a working mother,” she said in her acceptance speech.

Justin Hatuka, a Harvard Business School grad, will reportedly join Ali Wong and their children when the comedian goes on tour this summer to try out some new comedy material.