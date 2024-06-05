All American: Homecoming canceled at CW after 3 seasons 

The CW has cancelled All American: Homecoming, which will end after its third season, set to air on July 8. The network expressed gratitude to the cast, crew and producers for their work in telling important stories over three seasons.

Series creator and executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll expressed her devastation at the show not continuing with more episodes on Wednesday but thanked the loyal audience for their support.

"I’m devastated to learn that All American: Homecoming will not be moving forward with more episodes and that this new season premiering in July will be our final one. However, I am so very grateful to have worked with this incredible cast and crew, led by Geffri Maya, to bring the authentic HBCU experience to your screens for the last three seasons.

"We made this show for the culture and thank our loyal audience and fans for taking this ride with us. We made this show so that our community, our kids and their dreams could be seen and celebrated every week and we are proud to say we accomplished that mission, especially with this exciting final season which we can’t wait to show you all. So with a heavy but proud heart, I give one final shoutout to our favourite Bringston Lions!

The spinoff, set at a historically Black college in Atlanta, scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and was praised for its authentic portrayal of the HBCU experience.

Despite the show's popularity with a young adult audience, the network is expanding its target demographic with an eye on viewers of all ages rather than just a younger market.

What is All American: Homecoming about?

All American: Homecoming, a spin-off of All American, follows the story of Simone Hicks, a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills who eventually leaves behind her boyfriend Jordan in Los Angeles.

She attends Bringston University, a historically black college in Atlanta, Georgia, where she decides to pursue her dreams of becoming a professional tennis player. Alongside Simone is Damon Sims, a fellow freshman and elite baseball player from Chicago.

Damon navigates the college scene to pursue his dream of playing baseball for the university, having rejected an MLB draft to continue playing baseball for Bringston under his coach, Marcus Turner. Amara Patterson, Simone’s aunt, is also an important part of the story and teaches journalism at Bringston.

The show explores the high stakes of college sports while also exploring the highs, lows and complexities of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious historically black college.

Who is in the cast of All American: Homecoming?

The cast of All American: Homecoming includes several talented actors, with Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks. Kelly Jenrette as Amara Patterson, Sylvester Powell as Jessie ‘JR’ Raymond, Rhoyle Ivy King as Nathaniel Hardin and Peyton ‘Alex’ Smith as Damon Sims.

Cory Hardrict joins the cast as Coach Marcus Turner. Camille Hyde portrays Thea Mays, while Netta Walker and Mitchell Edwards portray Keisha McCalla and Cam Watkins respectively.

Other notable actors in the cast are Martin Bobb-Semple, Leonard Roberts, Taylor Polidore, Heather Harris, Crystal Lee Brown and John Marshall Jones.

Although All American: Homecoming would not return for a fourth season, it’s worth noting that the original series, All American, was recently renewed for a seventh season at The CW.