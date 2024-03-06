All American season 6 cast: Full list explored

The CW series All American, which premiered in 2018, is returning with its sixth season for fans. The show has gone beyond football to cover subjects like racism, relationships and violence. And, with the way season 5 ended, there are plenty of new storylines to explore.

All American follows Spencer James, a standout football player at South Crenshaw High School, and his struggles. Forced to move in with Beverly Hills coach Billy (Taye Diggs) and his family to keep his transfer permit, he learns to juggle friendships, football and his multiple lives in Beverly Hills and Crenshaw.

Officially renewed in January 2023, All American Season 6 will premiere on April 1. The show's cast will presumably stay the same, except for Taye Diggs, whose character Billy died in season 5 and might not be returning, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The Cast of All American Season 6

The cast of All Americans (Image via kareengrimes@Instagram)

The All American cast has remained the same for all five seasons, so there's no reason season six will see any changes. It is safe to presume Daniel Ezra will return to reprise his role as Spencer James, even though the formal renewal announcement didn't mention any particular cast members.

Season 5 saw the death of Taye Diggs, who portrayed mentor and coach Billy Baker. He did, however, reprise his part through flashbacks later in the season, and it would pave the way for Diggs' Billy to make a similar return in All American season 6; the actor hasn't ruled out the prospect of the character making cameos if the plot demanded it.

Following are the actors who will be returning to All American Season 6:

Daniel Ezra as Spencer James

Bre-Z as Tamia Cooper

Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating

Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker

Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker

Cody Christian as Asher Adams

Karimah Westbrook as Grace James

Monét Mazur as Laura Fine-Baker

Jalyn Hall as Dillon James

Chelsea Tavares as Patience Robinson

Hunter Clowdus as J.J. Parker

Brent Jennings as Willie Baker

Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkins

Da'Vinchi as Darnell Hayes

Kareem J. Grimes as Cordell "Preach" Simms

Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks

Noah Gray-Cabey as Frausto

Simeon Daise as Jabari Long

Deric Augustine as Clay Taylor

Mustafa Speaks as Kenny Boone

Sean Carrigan as Ivan Garrett

Miya Horcher as Jaymee

What will happen in All American Season 6?

According to an official press release issued in February, the All American season six characters will turn to a "new chapter" in their lives. NFL draft eligibility for Spencer and Jordan has been granted, and Olivia is returning from London to carry on Billy's legacy.

Layla and Jordan are dealing with their relationship issues, while Spencer and Olivia need to get back together after a period apart. Asher is occupied with adjusting to life as a new father alongside Jamie (Miya Horcher), while Laura moves on to the next phase of her career and personal life following Billy's passing.

The main mystery surrounding All American season 6 is what will happen to Patience and if she will live after Miko stabbed her in the season 5 finale. Even though she will probably recover, it could have a long-term effect on her personality and her developing relationship with Skye.

The first five seasons of the show, All American, are available to watch on Netflix.