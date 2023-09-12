Will there be a season 6 of Virgin River? Renewal status explained

Virgin River is a widely popular series on Netflix, with the fifth season currently underway. Fans have much to rejoice about as the producers have already confirmed season 6 of the show. Given the show's evident appeal, fans and the platform want this romance drama to keep succeeding.

The fifth season of the romantic drama series has been split into two parts. The first part contained ten parts and is already streaming on Netflix. The second part will be streamed on Netflix from November 30, 2023, and feature two holiday-themed episodes. The sixth season is still under wraps, and more details about the upcoming season will only be revealed later.

Virgin River season 6 - Renewal status

Alexandra Breckenridge, playing Mel in the series, was very eager about season 6, and her happiness was shared by fans across the globe when the confirmation about season 6 of Virgin River was officially announced.

Netflix made the news about the sixth season of the series official in May 2023. The renewal, which was made before the release of the current streaming season (season 5), leaves a lot for viewers to ponder about the storyline of Mel and Jack (played by Martin Henderson) and where they will be headed with their lives.

Although season 6 of Virgin River has been confirmed, very little about a tentative release date is known. With the ongoing writers' strikes, it is unlikely that filming for the sixth season has even begun, and viewers can expect some delay in the next season.

While the renewal generates excitement, concerns regarding the number of episodes surface. The show's first three seasons had ten episodes each, and seasons four and five had twelve. It is difficult to predict exactly how many episodes the sixth season will have, especially due to the writers' strike, which has an impact. For season 6, a range of 10 to 12 episodes sounds reasonable, but things could change anytime.

The ongoing strikes prevent the filming of season 6 from starting right away. Expectations for the upcoming season are moderated compared to season 5, which started production concurrently with the streaming of season 4. The earliest that casting and staff return might happen is in late 2023. There is uncertainty on whether writing may start before the strike, perhaps delaying filming until 2024. Updates will come when details become more apparent.

Virgin River season 6 cast

While the cast for season 6 of the series has not been confirmed yet, it can be expected that most of the major characters will return with the actors reprising their roles. Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda "Mel" Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, and Colin Lawrence as John "Preacher" Middleton will definitely return in the show's upcoming season.

Viewers can also expect Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins, Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan, Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady, and Mark Ghanimé as Dr. Cameron Hayek, among others.

Catch the latest season of the romantic drama currently streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for the final two holiday-themed episodes of season 5, scheduled to release on November 30, 2023. Season 6 of Virgin River will likely be released sometime in 2024.