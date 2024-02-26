John Cena says he wants to reprise his role as popular character; major name approves

Former WWE Champion John Cena has taken to social media to share that he wants more Peacemaker, and he received a response from James Gunn.

The Cenation Leader plays the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) character Peacemaker in the series of the same name. He first portrayed it in the 2021 movie The Suicide Squad, which was positively received by critics. Another WWE legend who is part of the DCEU is The Rock, who plays a villain called Black Adam. Meanwhile, Batista is in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), where he portrayed Drax for many years.

John Cena shared a photo on his Instagram of a note attached to a window that says "more Peacemaker."

Check out the post below:

The CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn, reposted it to his Instagram story.

Screengrab of James Gunn's Instagram story

This could be interpreted as a sign of approval, and the 16-time world champion could get his wish.

John Cena says he wasn't allowed to turn heel in WWE

The Cenation Leader is one of the biggest names in the history of the wrestling industry. He's been a babyface for a long time, as he's considered a role model and hero by many fans.

Speaking to Howard Stern on the Howard Stern Show, John Cena stated that he had creative freedom in WWE, but he wasn't allowed to turn heel.

"I had complete creative freedom over how I could curate my character, but I couldn't turn bad. That limits what you're capable of. Playing the same character over and over again for 15 years, every week, without an offseason, I still love it, and I still do, that's why I go back. Then, someone gives you an opportunity like, 'You want to be this weird, awkward, naked guy?' 'F**k yeah, that sounds great, let's do it,'" said Cena.

Expand Tweet

John Cena competed in his last match at Crown Jewel last year in Saudi Arabia, where he lost to Solo Sikoa in a singles match.

Who do you think should retire Cena? Sound off in the comments below!