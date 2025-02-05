Allison Holker denies rumors and says Ellen DeGeneres was supportive of husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss after the show ended

Allison Holker has shut down speculation that her late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, had grown distant from Ellen DeGeneres after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended in May 2022. In a recent interview with People— published on January 31, 2025— Holker dismissed the rumors and emphasized the strong bond between Boss and DeGeneres.

Holker, who is preparing for the release of her memoir, This Far, on February 4, addressed the allegedly false claims during the interview, clarifying that DeGeneres was always a source of support for her husband.

"I don't love when I see rumors flying around, and it was really disappointing for me to see that people tried bringing Ellen to the situation and targeting her. It was not true. Ellen’s wonderful, and she’s just been a support system. If anything, she was a great example to Stephen," Holker said.

Holker continued by reflecting on the special connection DeGeneres and Boss shared.

"They had something that was so special. I hope people can see that that bond is something that we shouldn't tear down," Allison Holker added.

Allison Holker's memoir and celebration of tWitch’s life

Allison Holker's upcoming memoir delves into her life, including her love story with Boss, their family, and how their children and she have been healing since his passing. The book also addresses the challenges she faced after his death in December 2022.

Two months after his passing, DeGeneres joined close friends, including Derek Hough, Robin Antin, and Loni Love, for a celebration of life event in Los Angeles. Attendees were given "Move with Kindness" wristbands and encouraged to donate to the Move with Kindness Foundation, which Holker founded in honor of Boss to support mental health initiatives, as reported by People.

On the second anniversary of his death, DeGeneres paid tribute to Boss on Instagram, posting a photo of a peaceful landscape with the caption,

"Wherever I am I feel you with me. I love you tWitch."

Boss first joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ in 2014 and later became a co-executive producer in 2020. He was a fan favorite, known for his vibrant personality and dance moves, and remained a key part of the show until its end in 2022.

Despite Allison Holker's efforts to honor her late husband’s legacy, her memoir has stirred controversy within tWitch’s family. According to a report by TMZ on January 13, 2025, tWitch’s family accused Holker of using a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) to prevent them from profiting from any interviews or projects about his life.

The NDA, which attendees were required to sign at tWitch's funeral, allegedly restricted family members from writing books, giving interviews, or participating in any media projects about him. Allison Holker's oldest daughter, Weslie Fowler, defended the NDA, explaining that its purpose was to protect the family’s privacy and prevent unauthorized photos or videos from being leaked.

In an excerpt from her memoir published by TMZ, Allison Holker detailed the reasons behind her decision. She revealed that some family members had requested that numerous individuals attend the open-casket portion of the funeral, which she limited to 13 people.

"I couldn’t risk any photo getting leaked to the press or splashed across social media platforms and becoming the lasting image that people would have of him... At the advice of my lawyers, I insisted that everybody who viewed the open casket sign a nondisclosure agreement to protect Stephen’s privacy," Holker wrote.

Allison Holker has clarified that 100% of the proceeds from her memoir will be donated to the Move with Kindness Foundation.

