How old is Weslie Fowler? Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ daughter posts message to father in social media return

Weslie Fowler, 14, recently shared a post on TikTok remembering her late adoptive father, DJ Stephen tWitch Boss. Just minutes after sharing the post, it went viral. It was Weslie's first post on social media since her father's demise over two months ago.

She shared a video on TikTok, posing in front of the camera and holding the phone in one hand. Mac Miller's 2020 song Surf played in the background. The song was released two years after the demise of Mac Miller, who passed away at the age of 28 due to overdosing.

The video also showed a couple of photos of tWitch. The caption of her video read:

"I Miss You."

Several social media users reacted to the video. Weslie's mother and tWitch's wife Allison Holker also commented on it, saying:

"I love you babygirl, always and forever."

Stephen tWitch Boss and Allison Holker tied the knot in 2013

The late DJ Stephen tWitch Boss shot to fame with his stint on So You Know You Can Dance. He was known to be a man with a golden heart and was the adoptive father of Wesley Fowler.

Allison Holker, tWitch's wife, had Wesley in 2004 with her ex-fiance, and Boss adopted her when he tied the knot with Allison Holker in 2013. After their marriage, they had two children, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

A life service celebration recently took place for Stephen in Los Angeles. Several celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, Loni Love, Wayne Brady, Derek Hough, Wade Robson, AJ McLean, and Robin Antin, among others, were present at the life service.

During the ceremony, Holker shared some heartfelt words for her late husband:

"It has been very challenging and emotional, but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories, memories, moments, and different ways that Stephen impacted your life."

She added:

"He lived his life from love, and he made you feel a certain way. Joy to people’s homes, you know, from dance or love."

How did Stephen tWitch Boss die?

Stephen Boss died by suicide. According to reports, the incident took place in a hotel bathroom on December 13.

The news of his demise was shared by his wife on December 14.

She said:

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Her statement further read:

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

Later, Holker also shared a post on Instagram on December 21, in which she shared a family picture with Stephen and wrote, "My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much."

Recently, Stephen tWitch's family launched a foundation called Move With Kindness, in which they aim to honor the late DJ's legacy by spreading information about mental health awareness.

