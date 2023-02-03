Are Ellen and Portia still married? Latter surprises TV host in star-studded vow renewal ceremony

American comedian Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi renewed their vows in a surprise ceremony planned by the latter. On February 2, a video was shared on the 65-year-old personality's YouTube channel where they can be seen standing in what appears to be a dining area.

In what was thought to be Rossi's 50th birthday celebration, she can be seen wearing a white-colored dress while DeGeneres, who is clearly in shock, is seen dressed casually in beige colored pants and a blue shirt.

The vow renewal was officiated by the duo's longtime friend, Kris Jenner, who shared kind words about the pair. She stated:

“These two are couple goals who continue to amaze me with how cute they are together. A match made in heaven, two peas in a pod. Their love and commitment to one another is amazing, and it makes me so happy that they have each other to love and cherish and grow old with.”

Celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, Meghan Markle, Courteney Cox, Orlando Bloom, Prince Harry, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more joined the happy couple in their celebration.

Ellen and Portia expressed their love for each other

After Kris Jenner shared her sweet words for the couple, Portia de Rossi expressed her love for the Finding Nemo star. The Better Off Ted actress wanted to remind Ellen that she is "the most important thing in the world to me in front of the family and friends."

She continued, stating:

“I was thinking about my life, my accomplishments, you do when you have a big birthday, and it just all kept leading back to you. And I thought, what greater accomplishment can I ever have in my life than being loved by someone who is so magnificent, by someone as incredible as you?”

Ellen and Portia tied the knot on August 16, 2008, at their previous residence in Beverly Hills. At the time, they were surrounded by 15 guests. In her speech to the former Ellen show host, she recalled quoting Walt Whitman at the time of her wedding 14 years ago.

“I said that it is a great thing to be loved, but it’s profound to be understood. And back then, after knowing each other for four years, I thought we understood each other. But now, 14 years later, I can truly say we understand each other, we accept each other, and how lucky am I to be with somebody who accepts me for exactly who I am, who loves me for exactly who I am?”

Concluding her speech, de Rossi called Ellen by her nickname and said, "It's you, thingy, it always has been," while adding that she was "honored" to be her wife.

In exchange, Ellen also expressed her love for de Rossi, stating that she "adores and loves" her.

"I would not be on this Earth without you. You save me every day. Thank you for saving me every day, and I’m the lucky one.”

DeGeneres and Portia first crossed each other's paths in 2000, but the latter was not open about her sexuality then. They again met at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in 2004 and soon began dating. They tied the knot four years after the Supreme Court of California made same-sex marriage legal.

