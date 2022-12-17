Who is Tracy Christian? Columbus Short's video on tWitch sparks FTX collapse speculation

Columbus Short of Stomp The Yard fame has shared his theory on why tWitch ended his own life.

Disclaimer: This article contains information about suicide, which may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

On Wednesday, December 15, 2022, popular TV personality Stephen Twitch Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The news of his death has traveled far and wide, with many people wondering about the reason behind his death.

In a now-deleted video posted by Short on social media, he claimed that tWitch took his own life after suffering losses on the financial front. The theory remains uncorroborated.

The now-deleted video suggested that the 40-year-old dance personality had lost all his life savings to failed crypto and NFT investments after the now-defunct company FTX announced its bankruptcy. Despite these claims, however, sources state that there has been no evidence of financial hardships that can be seen leading up to tWitch's suicide. They said:

"Stephen was not experiencing any sort of financial hardship in the time leading up to his suicide."

Columbus Short's video also called out Tracy Christian, a Hollywood agent and talent manager.

What did Columbus Short say about Tracy Christian?

What we know about Tracy Christian

One of Hollywood's most prominent agents and talent managers, Tracy Christian is one of the only African American females to own a talent agency, TCA Mgmt. She is credited for being a trailblazer for Black women in a predominantly White and male-dominated industry.

Christian's licensed boutique agency, TCA Mgmt, was opened in December 2011. According to the agency's mission statement, its aim is to provide expert global representation and career development for actors, writers, directors, and producers. It works across a wide range of fields, such as film, television, fine art, sales and distribution, product development, social media, and corporate clients.

As far as her personal life is concerned, the only information available is that she has achieved a bachelor's degree in arts from The University of Southern California and earned her high school diploma at the International Studies Academy.

Columbus Short called out Tracy Christian in his latest video

theJasmineBRAND @thejasminebrand Columbus Short posted a video insinuating tWitch may have ended his life as a result of losing his life savings. Columbus Short posted a video insinuating tWitch may have ended his life as a result of losing his life savings. https://t.co/lduwvZ6amV

When Columbus Short released the now-deleted video suggesting financial problems were the reason behind tWitch's untimely demise, he also took the opportunity to call out Tracy Christian, accusing her of not giving him his paycheck and withholding payment.

He further insinuated that the dancer was probably facing similar problems but did not succeed in solving them.

In the video, Short also seemingly addressed Tracy "directly," saying that he will wait for his payment. At the time of writing this, Tracy Christian had not commented on Columbus Short's statements. tWitch's family has also not announced any further details regarding his death.

𝖏𝖆𝖇𝖚𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖎 𝕸𝖆𝖈𝖉𝖔𝖓𝖆𝖑𝖉⚡️ @Jabu_Macdonald #RIPTwitch When I heard the news about Dj Twitch’s death I thought of his family first When I heard the news about Dj Twitch’s death I thought of his family first 💔💔💔💔 #RIPTwitch https://t.co/wm5r0hsV08

On December 13, 2022, Stephen Twitch Boss was discovered dead in a motel room, following his wife Allison Holker's complaints of him leaving the house without taking his car, which was "unusual" for him.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later declared that the cause of his death was a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

