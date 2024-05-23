AMC Networks unveils behind-the-scenes look at the production of the second season of The Walking Dead: Dead City

AMC Networks unveiled a first look at the upcoming second season of The Walking Dead: Dead City. The network released a BTS video on YouTube on May 23 that teased the popular characters of Maggie (Lauren Cohen) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

The two were at loggerheads in the first season of the series however, they were forced to work together on a mission that saw them placed in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan. The second season of The Walking Dead: Dead City will see the two on opposite sides of a war once again.

The second season will feature the two engaged in a gang war for the control of the dead city. The BTS teaser released by AMC Network also confirmed that season 2 will premiere in 2025 on AMC and AMC+.

What is The Walking Dead: Dead City about?

The Walking Dead: Dead City followed the popular Walking Dead characters Maggie and Negan as they traveled into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, cut off from the mainland long ago. The decrepit city is swarmed with the walking dead. Among the dead are a vibrant group of denizens who have made the crumbling New York City their home amidst anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

AMC Networks also released an official synopsis for the upcoming season 2:

"In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined."

The series began development in March 2022. The showrunners announced additional castings in October and November 2022. The principal photography for the series was completed in October 2022.

The first season premiered on June 18, 2023, and garnered a positive response. This prompted the series to be renewed for another season in July 2023. As per the recently released BTS video, the second season is still in the production process.

A still from the newly released teaser (image via YouTube/The Walking Dead)

The series is led by Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the roles of Maggie and Negan respectively. Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Dead City will also star Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong, Željko Ivanek as The Croat, Mahina Anne Marie Napoleon as Ginny, Lisa Emery as The Dama, and Logan Kim as Hershel Rhee. Kim Coates will be joining the upcoming season as a new character named Bruegel.

Eli Jorné is returning as the showrunner and executive producer of the series along with Scott M. Gimple (the Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe). Eli Jorné has been a writer and co-producer on the original Walking Dead series for multiple seasons.

Season 1 saw Negan get betrayed by Maggie as she handed him over to The Croat. The Croat handed Negan over to The Dama who has her devious plans to use Negan for her benefit.

Stay tuned for more updates about The Walking Dead: Dead City, scheduled to premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2025.