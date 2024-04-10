The unfair fate of General Beale in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live explained

Major General Beale proved to be one of the most challenging foes Rick has faced off against in The Walking Dead franchise’s latest spin-off, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Since the story's inception in 2010, Rick Grimes has served as the main character. He went through a lot during his time in the post-apocalyptic world and developed into a formidable character.

However, Beale chose to include Rick in the CRM's activities, even though he knew he might cause disruptions. This choice enhanced Beale's air of wisdom and intimidation while highlighting his judgment.

Exhibiting a deep comprehension of the world's problems and every possible danger to the CRM (Civic Republic Military), General Beale had the potential to become one of the greatest antagonists in The Walking Dead. However, unfortunately, fans did not get to see much of him.

Why was General Beale killed off so soon?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live was a concise miniseries comprising six episodes, necessitating a tight plot resolution within this limited framework. It led to the conclusion of the storyline, with the deaths of General Beale, Rick (Andrew Lincoln), and Michonne surviving the events of the series.

Although Major General Beale does not appear in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, he is mentioned several times concerning the CRM's crimes and human experimentations.

After Michonne retrieved the dossier left behind by Jadis, containing crucial intel on Alexandria, Rick Grimes reported to Beale for the Echelon Briefing. This briefing revealed the CRM's clandestine plan to dominate the Civic Republic, dismantle communities for resources, and establish itself as the dominant force on the planet to ensure humanity's survival.

Beale promoted Rick to the Frontliners, an elite squad of soldiers, as preparations for the CRM Summit at Cascadia Forward Operating Base commenced. After which, Beale asked Rick to swear loyalty to the CRM on a sword. However, in a swift turn of events, Rick fatally impaled Beale with it after a brief scuffle.

Notably, other recurring characters like Donald Okafor, portrayed by Craig Tate, and Jadis/Anne, played by Pollyanna McIntosh, also met their fates earlier in this series.

What was Beale's ultimate plan for the CRM? Exploring the Echelon Briefing

Meanwhile, Michonne infiltrated a CRM briefing and uncovered details of Operation N1W. The operation aimed to evacuate select child assets from Portland before the CRM army unleashed chlorine gas aiming to decimate the community's population.

What happens to the CRM in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?

In the finale of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Rick and Michonne, determined to thwart the CRM's sinister plan, devise a strategy involving rigged grenades attached to gas canisters.

They orchestrated an explosion, utilizing a zombified Beale to trigger it, resulting in the deaths of several frontliners. Pearl Thorne (Lesley-Ann Brandt) realized the conspiracy too late and, following the bombing, attempted to eliminate Rick. However, Michonne swiftly intervened, impaling her with Beale's sword and leaving her to the zombies.

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes (Image via AMC+)

After the deaths of Major General Beale, the entire CRM Force Command, and the elite Frontliner force, the Civic Republic Council learned about the CRM's atrocities and genocidal ambitions.

The Council assumed authority over the organization. Instead of carrying out harmful measures against survivors and communities, the reformed military prioritized assisting and supporting those in need.

Who played General Beale in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?

Terry O'Quinn, the American actor who played Major General Jonathan Beale on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, is renowned for his versatile performances across both television and film.

He achieved widespread acclaim for his portrayal of John Locke in the critically acclaimed television series Lost (2004–2010), earning him a Primetime Emmy Award.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is available to stream on AMC+.