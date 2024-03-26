Who is Danai Gurira in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live? Everything to know

Danai Gurira plays Michonne in the Rick Grimes and Michonne-centric Walking Dead spinoff The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. In The Walking Dead franchise, Michonne is a strong-willed and determined woman with the ability to fight. She is also one of the survivors of the zombie apocalypse.

Michonne is married to Rick Grimes, with whom she shares a son, R.J. Grimes. At the beginning of the show, Michonne had lost her former boyfriend Mike and son Andre Anthony. This further accelerated her desperate attempts at defeating the Walkers.

What is Danai Gurira most famous for?

Danai Gurira is an actor and writer by profession. Although she was born and raised in the United States, her parents are from Zimbabwe, making her of Zimbabwe-American descent.

Despite having several acting credits to her name, Gurira is most famously known for her titular role in The Walking Dead franchise. She currently stars in one of the show's spinoffs, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. The show has aired five episodes as of now. Its last episode is expected to be released on AMC Plus's streaming platform on March 31, 2024.

In addition to The Walking Dead, Gurira is acclaimed for her association with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She played the role of General Okoye, head of the Dora Milaje, a group of elite forces tasked with protecting the Black Panther, in the MCU's 2018 release Black Panther.

She reprised her role in other MCU movies as well. This includes Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is expected to take on the role again in a spinoff series scheduled to be released on Disney+.

Does Danai Gurira's character survive in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?

Despite multiple roadblocks, Danai Gurira's Michonne manages to survive through all five episodes of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. However, the show has yet to air the last episode. The show's climactic episode will decide if her character will survive past the show's end.

Is Danai Gurira married?

Danai Gurira from The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is not married. Despite some people believing that the actor is married, she has never been wedded. Her current relationship status is also single, which means she is not dating anyone at the moment.

Gurira has always been extremely private about her personal life. Since her inception in Hollywood, she has successfully dodged rumors about linkups with any of her costars. However, people have always wondered about her marital and relationship status. A testament to the same is that if you type "is Danai" on Google, the first prompt that comes up is "Is Danai Gurira married?"

What is Danai Gurira's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Danai Gurira's net worth as of 2024 is $5 Million. Her income sources include acting and playwriting. Besides acting in popular projects such as The Walking Dead and the Black Panther franchises, Gurira is also very active in the theatre scene.

In theatre, she is not just an actor but also a writer. She was a playwright on the Broadway play Eclipsed, which earned her a nomination for Best Play at the 2016 Tony Awards. The play was nominated in four more categories at the event, among which it won the Tony Award for Best Costume Design.

The final episode of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will be available for streaming on March 31, 2024, on AMC Plus.