Lesley Ann-Brandt wishes Carl Grimes was around for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live reunion (Exclusive)

The final moments of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 6 must have been a delight for every fan of the series.

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead.

The show begins with Rick Grimes waking up in a coma, on a quest to find his family. He does manage to find them, but loses them along the way. Many years later, in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 6, he reunites with his new family in an emotional moment.

Sportskeeda spoke to Lesley-Ann Brandt, who plays Pearl Thorne on the show and loved the big reunion, but wished that Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) was around:

"When I read it, you’re like yeah this is what the fans want. I think having watched the show in preparation for the filming, I couldn’t help but stop and think of Carl. When I looked at him and RJ and Judith, I thought it would have been nice for him to not have died."

As fans are most certainly aware, Carl Grimes met his end in Season 8 of The Walking Dead.

Lesley-Ann Brandt is not really sure that Pearl Thorne died in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

When Sportskeeda asked the South African actress about Thorne's death in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, she had a very interesting answer:

"Listen, I’ve learned in the Walking Dead world, you never say never. You don’t know. I was surprised in the edit…to my understanding she’s dead. But you know, the way it’s shot, the way it’s edited, it’s there to tell that story."

In fact, the final edit of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 6 strays a bit from the script. Brandt continued:

"Now that you think about it, it was never scripted that I die. Just that there were these walkers that descend on me. But then it’s not there in the edit, so…"

Lesley-Ann Brandt, best known for her role in Lucifer, is a Walking Dead fan. She hopes that fans will like the ending:

"I do hope the fans will be happy. The real purists. The people who love Rick and Michonne. And have been hard on her for going off and trying to find him for leaving the kids. She did that thing that a mom does. Whatever you need to do for your family."

When Lesley-Ann Brandt took up her gig in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, she pushed for a showdown between Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Pearl Thorne. Ultimately, it is this clash that leads to the end (?) of Thorne in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

This is what she told Showrunner Scott Gimple:

"I did say to Scott when I first took the job that there is a Thorne-Michonne standoff. There has to be. I mean she said some pretty crazy things like he’s my family. I’m like what? The actress was going – the fans are going to come for you (Laughs)."

